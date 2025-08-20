GeneralMajor 1

Mahama’s Children’s Support Fund for August 6 victims hits GHC 2.3 million

2 Min Read
2 Min Read
Tributes/Forensic Report/Helicopter Crash Victims/Children's Support Fund

The Office of the President has disclosed that the Children’s Support Fund, set up by President John Dramani Mahama to cater for the children who lost parents in the August 6 helicopter crash, has already raised GHC 2,315,000.00.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, 19th August 2025, Senior Presidential Advisor and Coordinator of the Fund, Valerie Sawyerr, revealed that the initiative has seen a strong response from corporate Ghana, following an initial seed donation of GHC 500,000.00 from Stanbic Bank Ghana.

According to Sawyerr, several other companies have since contributed to the Fund, including:

  • Procus GH Limited
  • GB Foods Ghana
  • Sunda FM Manufacturing Ltd
  • Sage Distribution Ltd
  • Quantum Oil Terminals
  • Quantum LPG Logistics Ltd
  • Newgas Cylinder Ltd
  • Quantum Terminals PLC

To facilitate continued public and corporate support, the Presidency has provided official banking details for donations. The fund is held at Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra) under two accounts:

  • GHC Account: 9040013628372
  • USD Account: 9040013628534

Cheques and bank drafts should be made payable to “CHILDREN SUPPORT FUND 6825.”

More Read

John Mahama/Malabo Leadership Breakfast Meeting/ECOWAS

Mahama hails cedi as world’s best currency at TICAD IX

Prison Service sparks controversy in Mahama’s presidential pardon
Mahama appoints Prof Gatsi as Energy Commission Board Chair
Mahama lauds national solidarity in tragic helicopter crash

The Presidency also assured that transparency will remain a hallmark of the initiative:

“A list of donors will be published on a weekly basis, allowing the public to track the growth of the Fund and its contributors.”

The establishment of this fund is a direct response to President Mahama’s pledge last Friday to ensure the long-term welfare and educational needs of the children affected by the national tragedy are met. The swift accumulation of initial donations highlights a collective national effort to support the victims’ families.

You Might Also Like

Mahama hails cedi as world’s best currency at TICAD IX

Prison Service sparks controversy in Mahama’s presidential pardon

Mahama appoints Prof Gatsi as Energy Commission Board Chair

Mahama lauds national solidarity in tragic helicopter crash

Share this Article
Previous Article EC/Tamale Central/By-election/Jean Mensa EC sets September 30 for Tamale Central by-election
Next Article NPA/LPG Cylinders/Gas leaks NPA urges public to secure LPG cylinders in safe and stable position during transportation
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

John Mahama/Malabo Leadership Breakfast Meeting/ECOWAS
Mahama hails cedi as world’s best currency at TICAD IX
General Major 1
Betty Mould-Iddrisu/Marriage Governance Conference
Betty Mould-Iddrisu tears into Parliament over 32-year failure on spousal property rights
General Major 2
Ismail Ibn Ibrahim/Tax/Marriage Governance Conference
Ibn Ibrahim slams harsh tax system, says Ghanaian marriages “suffocating under burden”
Business Major 1
Petroleum Commission board/John Jinapor/Oil
New Petroleum Commission Board tasked to rescue oil industry
Business General Major 1
Lost your password?