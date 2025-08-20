Mahama’s Children’s Support Fund for August 6 victims hits GHC 2.3 million

The Office of the President has disclosed that the Children’s Support Fund, set up by President John Dramani Mahama to cater for the children who lost parents in the August 6 helicopter crash, has already raised GHC 2,315,000.00.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, 19th August 2025, Senior Presidential Advisor and Coordinator of the Fund, Valerie Sawyerr, revealed that the initiative has seen a strong response from corporate Ghana, following an initial seed donation of GHC 500,000.00 from Stanbic Bank Ghana.

According to Sawyerr, several other companies have since contributed to the Fund, including:

Procus GH Limited

GB Foods Ghana

Sunda FM Manufacturing Ltd

Sage Distribution Ltd

Quantum Oil Terminals

Quantum LPG Logistics Ltd

Newgas Cylinder Ltd

Quantum Terminals PLC

To facilitate continued public and corporate support, the Presidency has provided official banking details for donations. The fund is held at Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra) under two accounts:

GHC Account: 9040013628372

USD Account: 9040013628534

Cheques and bank drafts should be made payable to “CHILDREN SUPPORT FUND 6825.”

The Presidency also assured that transparency will remain a hallmark of the initiative:

“A list of donors will be published on a weekly basis, allowing the public to track the growth of the Fund and its contributors.”

The establishment of this fund is a direct response to President Mahama’s pledge last Friday to ensure the long-term welfare and educational needs of the children affected by the national tragedy are met. The swift accumulation of initial donations highlights a collective national effort to support the victims’ families.