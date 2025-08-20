NPA urges public to secure LPG cylinders in safe and stable position during transportation

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has advised the public to ensure that filled LPG cylinders transported in a safe and secure position.

This precaution according to the NPA helps avoid over-pressurization, which could damage the pressure relief valve, leading to gas leaks or even explosions.

Head of Consumer Services at the National Petroleum Authority, Eunice Budu Nyarko, emphasized this during an LPG safety campaign in tertiary schools in the Upper West Region.

She highlighted that cylinders should ideally be transported in an upright position to minimize risks.

“Consumers of petroleum products, especially LPG, must prioritize safety,” she stated. “Ignoring safety measures could result in fire outbreaks at homes and workplaces, leading to loss of lives, injuries, and damage of properties.”

Answering a question about the risk of wrong fuel dispensing at filling stations, Budu Nyarko urged motorists to always confirm the type of fuel they are purchasing with attendants. She also advised paying attention to color-coded fuel nozzles: Red for petrol (Super), Black for diesel, and Green for high-octane (RON 95) products.

Abraham Dauda, the NPA’s Upper West Regional Supervisor for Inspections and Monitoring, warned students against using mobile phones while cooking and stressed adherence to safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of Dr. Hilla Liman Technical University, Prof. Hamidatu Saaka Darimani, suggested that Ghana adopts Burkina Faso’s system of purchasing cylinders from licensed outlets only. This, she believes, would protect consumers from unknowingly buying repainted or substandard cylinders.

While commending the NPA for its ongoing public sensitization efforts, Prof. Darimani stressed that safety goes beyond fire prevention, it requires a deeper understanding of the risks posed by negligence.