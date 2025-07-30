NPA targets training colleges, nursing students with LPG safety campaign

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has issued a strong warning to the public against the dangerous practice of placing stones or other heavy objects on LPG cylinder regulators in an attempt to stop gas leaks.

According to the NPA, this method is not only ineffective but also hazardous, having contributed to several fire outbreaks across the country.

Speaking at an LPG safety sensitisation session at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Obed Kraine Boachie, Head of Gas (Commercial Regulation), explained that gas leaks are more commonly caused by faulty hoses, valves, or ‘O’-rings than by the regulators themselves.

He emphasised that the proper remedy is to replace defective parts with certified components sourced from authorised LPG dealers.

Mr Boachie reiterated this safety message during similar engagements at Holy Child College of Education in Takoradi, as well as the Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges in Sekondi and Cape Coast, and Cape Coast Technical University.

These safety campaigns form part of the NPA’s broader initiative to promote the safe use of LPG, particularly among students in training colleges and nursing institutions, many of whom cook their own meals off-campus.

The aim is to empower these students to become LPG safety ambassadors within their future communities.

The outreach also sought to educate students on the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) and highlight potential business opportunities within the LPG sector. Students were encouraged to disseminate safety tips via social media to help raise public awareness.

The sessions were well attended by students and faculty alike. LPG safety leaflets were distributed, and a Q&A session was held to address participants’ concerns.

Mr Boachie further advised the public to always transport gas cylinders in an upright position, use well-ventilated vehicles for transport, and store cylinders in well-ventilated areas or secure outdoor cages.

He also urged users to check cylinder expiry dates and ensure obsolete ones are refurbished, recertified, or replaced.

In a related message, Eunice Budu Nyarko, Head of Consumer Services at the NPA, encouraged motorists to report suspected fuel station fraud within 48 hours of purchase. She noted that timely reporting enables swift investigation before the fuel is sold out. However, reports made after 48 hours will still be investigated, with the station placed under surveillance if necessary.

“The NPA is committed to protecting the interests of consumers, stakeholders, and petroleum service providers,” she affirmed.

As part of the initiative, the NPA team also conducted live radio interviews and provided one-on-one LPG safety education sessions for market women, traders, hawkers, and drivers at the Takoradi Jubilee Market.