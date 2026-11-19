The Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) has defended the actions of Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku at the University of Ghana, describing his intervention in the dispute over hostel fee increases as lawful and necessary to protect students.

In a press statement dated November 19, 2026, the foundation rejected arguments by the University of Ghana’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Elizier Taiba Ameyaw-Buronyah, questioning the Rent Control Department’s authority to assess facilities operated by the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL).

CFF-Ghana argued that the university is not exempt from the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), and the Rent Control Law, 1986 (PNDCL 138), simply because it is an institution of higher learning.

It said both the University of Ghana and the Rent Control Department were established under law, adding that the university could not claim immunity from legislation governing rent assessments.

“The actions of the Acting Rent Commissioner, Mr Frederick Opoku, at the University of Ghana are justified, lawful, and in the interest of Ghanaian students,” the statement, signed by the foundation’s Executive Director, Richard Kasu, said.

The foundation also challenged the university’s explanation that an initially proposed 26 per cent increase in hostel fees was only provisional.

According to CFF-Ghana, UGEL initially proposed the increase for some halls, but after student protests and the intervention of Rent Control, the university announced on November 8 that the increase for standard four-bed rooms had been reduced to 15 per cent.

It further said fees for traditional halls had increased from GHC3,000 to GHC3,500, representing a 16.7 per cent rise.

The foundation questioned why students had already been charged and asked to pay under the earlier proposed rates if the 26 per cent increase was merely provisional. It argued that the subsequent reduction demonstrated the need for regulatory intervention.

CFF-Ghana acknowledged UGEL’s concerns about rising utility bills, loan obligations and maintenance costs but said these pressures did not justify transferring every additional cost to students and their families.

It maintained that institutions seeking rent increases should submit applications to Rent Control, supported by receipts and other relevant records, for assessment and approval.

The foundation has consequently called on the University of Ghana Management and UGEL to comply with the Rent Control directive issued on November 2, 2026, to suspend unassessed increases, restore previous rates and refund excess payments collected.

It has also urged the Attorney-General to act on a petition submitted by Rent Control on November 10, 2026, and investigate UGEL, with prosecution where culpability is established.

CFF-Ghana further wants the University Council and the Ministry of Education to intervene in the dispute and ensure that student welfare takes priority over commercial interests.

The foundation urged students to remain peaceful and pursue their concerns through lawful channels, including the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) and the Rent Control Department.

It also appealed to Dr Ameyaw-Buronyah and university management to cooperate with Rent Control to resolve the disagreement.