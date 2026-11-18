Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has directed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to work with the Rent Control Commission to explore measures to regulate hostel accommodation fees charged to tertiary students.

The directive follows a meeting between the Minister, Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku and GTEC Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor, to discuss concerns over rising hostel charges and their financial impact on students.

The meeting was held after Mr Opoku appealed to the Minister to intervene in what he described as the excessive cost of hostel accommodation, which continues to place pressure on students.

Mr Iddrisu acknowledged the challenges arising from growing demand for student accommodation but stressed the need to balance the interests of students, hostel operators and tertiary institutions.

He also disclosed that the government was considering a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to support the construction of additional hostel facilities at affordable rates.

The proposed arrangement is expected to help address the shortage of student accommodation while easing the financial burden on tertiary students.

The engagement forms part of efforts by the Ministry of Education to improve student welfare and make tertiary education more accessible and affordable.