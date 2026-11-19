The United Arab Emirates (UAE) imported an estimated 591 tonnes of illicit or conflict-linked gold valued at $74 billion in 2024, including at least 453 tonnes from Africa that were not declared for export in the countries where they were mined, according to a new report by Swiss development organisation SWISSAID.

The report, titled Laundered in the Emirates: Why the UAE remains a problematic gold-trading hub, estimates that the African gold entered the UAE without being declared for export in its countries of origin, with some shipments routed through neighbouring countries.

SWISSAID valued the 591 tonnes at $74 billion using gold prices as of November 1, 2026. The African portion was estimated at $56.7 billion. The organisation clarified that these figures represent the estimated market value of the gold and not calculations of revenue lost by African governments.

The African estimate comprises 413 tonnes identified through discrepancies between UAE import records and export data from African countries, as well as at least 40 tonnes that SWISSAID estimates crossed into neighbouring countries before being officially exported to the UAE.

The 413-tonne discrepancy was slightly higher than the 408 tonnes identified by the organisation in its 2022 analysis.

Nigeria was among the countries with significant differences in gold trade records. UAE import data recorded 35,353 kilogrammes of gold imports from Nigeria in 2024, while Nigerian export records showed no gold shipments to the UAE.

The report also identified substantial discrepancies involving Guinea, Mali, Ghana and Togo. However, SWISSAID’s findings are based on comparisons between trade records attributed to exporting and importing countries. The discrepancies do not, on their own, establish where every shipment was mined or prove the origin of individual consignments.

The report compared official UAE import data with export records from African countries, including information in the United Nations Comtrade database. It also incorporated estimates of gold transported through neighbouring countries before reaching the UAE.

The distinction is important because differences in trade data do not necessarily mean that every shipment was illegally mined or exported.

In a separate examination of Ghana’s figures, StatsGH noted that transit through third countries, differences in trade-recording methods and the weight of non-gold materials could affect comparisons between import and export figures.

StatsGH also said it could not precisely reproduce SWISSAID’s estimate for Ghana in 2025. The estimates in the report should therefore be attributed to SWISSAID rather than treated as independently verified shipment totals.

The findings come despite regulations introduced by the UAE to improve responsible sourcing and transparency in its gold supply chain.

The UAE Ministry of Economy says its responsible-sourcing rules were issued in August 2022 and applied to audit periods beginning on January 1, 2023. A ministerial decree introduced in 2024 extended specified due-diligence requirements to other entities in the gold supply chain and precious-metals dealers.

The regulations require businesses to identify risks within their supply chains and take appropriate steps to address them.

However, SWISSAID said the rules had not stopped the gold flows identified in its investigation, although they had contributed to improvements in transparency.

To assess compliance, the organisation examined 52 third-party review reports covering the period from 2023 to 2025. Only two of the reports received an overall rating of fully compliant.

Another 23 were rated compliant with low-risk deviations, while 18 were classified as non-compliant with medium-risk deviations. Nine received non-compliant ratings with high-risk deviations.

The report also presented figures from the UAE Ministry of Economy, which said 13 refineries, accounting for about 90 per cent of the country’s refined gold output, were rated compliant or compliant with low-risk deviations.

That figure is not directly comparable with SWISSAID’s assessment of 52 third-party review reports across several years, as the two sets of figures cover different groups and measures.

Emirati authorities told SWISSAID that the differences between UAE import records and African export data reflected weaknesses in export controls in the countries where the gold originated, rather than failures in the UAE’s import procedures.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chief executive of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, also criticised what he described as “false narratives” about the UAE at a precious-metals conference, although he did not specifically name SWISSAID.

The report describes the UAE, particularly Dubai, as a major precious-metals trading hub connecting African gold supplies to markets across Asia and Europe.

The downstream trade in gold also places Switzerland among the countries linked to the UAE’s gold-export market.

World Bank data based on UN Comtrade records show that Switzerland imported 420,315 kilogrammes of gold from the UAE in 2025, valued at approximately $47.3 billion.

SWISSAID identified Switzerland as the UAE’s largest gold-export destination in 2025, accounting for 36 per cent of the country’s gold exports.

However, the trade figures do not establish that Switzerland received the same gold identified in SWISSAID’s estimate of illicit or conflict-linked imports into the UAE in 2024. They also do not demonstrate that all gold exported from the UAE to Switzerland was illicit.