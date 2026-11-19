Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare has engaged Mauritius’ Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Hambyrajen Narsighen, to explore opportunities for expanding trade and investment between the two countries.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, focused on investment opportunities in agribusiness, garments and textiles, pharmaceuticals, sugar and potato production.

During the engagement, Ofosu-Adjare highlighted Ghana’s efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production and called on Mauritian investors to channel more investments into the country’s productive sectors.

The discussions form part of efforts to deepen Ghana-Mauritius economic cooperation ahead of the 18th US-Africa Business Summit scheduled for December 6 to 9, 2026, in Mauritius.