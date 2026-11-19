US House Democrats have nominated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to lead their caucus in the next Congress, putting him in contention to become the first Black Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Jeffries secured 251 votes in a closed-door secret-ballot election on Wednesday, November 18, with 11 Democrats voting against him.

Addressing reporters after the vote, the New York Democrat described his nomination as a significant honour and called on members of his party to unite behind their shared agenda.

“It’s a high honor and a distinct privilege to stand before the American people today as the Democratic nominee to be the next speaker of the United States House of Representatives,” he said.

Jeffries also urged Democrats to focus on opposing what he described as “MAGA extremism” rather than engaging in internal divisions.

However, his nomination faced some opposition from incoming progressive lawmakers who want stronger commitments to advancing populist policies in the next Congress.

Seven incoming House progressives said in a joint statement that they voted against Jeffries because they were still seeking assurances on the direction of the party and its legislative priorities.

They said discussions with the Democratic leader were ongoing, despite what they described as progress in negotiations.

Other Democratic lawmakers played down the opposition, expressing confidence that the party would remain united under Jeffries’ leadership.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus also congratulated him and pledged to work with his leadership to advance proposals including Medicare for All and an end to for-profit immigrant detention centres.

Jeffries is widely expected to secure the speakership when the new Congress convenes in January, following Democratic victories that gave the party control of both the House and Senate.

Democrats are projected to hold at least 257 seats in the House, above the 218 votes required to elect a Speaker, although several competitive races remain uncalled.

His nomination has also been welcomed as a historic milestone by senior Democratic lawmakers, including Representative Jim Clyburn, who described the development as significant.

Jeffries would become the first Black Speaker of the House if elected, occupying a position that places its holder second in the line of presidential succession.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have nominated Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to lead their caucus in the next Congress after Speaker Mike Johnson indicated he would not seek to lead the party in the minority.