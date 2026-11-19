Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie has invited investors from the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) to explore investment opportunities in Ghana’s tourism, culture and creative arts sectors.

She made the appeal at the US Virgin Islands–Ghana Trade and Investment Summit in Accra, where she highlighted the country’s tourism potential, particularly the beaches along the Volta Region’s coastline.

The Minister called for partnerships between investors from the USVI and her Ministry to support the development of tourism infrastructure and other opportunities within the sector.

She joined Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and other ministers in engaging a delegation from the US Virgin Islands led by Governor Albert Bryan.

The engagement focused on exploring opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation between Ghana and the US territory.