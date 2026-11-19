The Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) has tasked 17 newly licensed Free Zones enterprises to comply with regulatory requirements governing their operations under the Free Zones Scheme.

The directive was given during an orientation session organised by the Authority’s Compliance Department to familiarise the companies with operational procedures, regulatory obligations and available support services.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mary Awusi, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Public Relations and Aftercare, Dr Patience Agbleze Acorlor, urged the enterprises to adhere strictly to the Free Zones Act and its regulations.

She reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment to support businesses operating under the scheme.

The orientation featured presentations by the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division, the Ghana Immigration Service and key GFZA departments on customs procedures, immigration requirements and institutional support services.

The engagement forms part of the Authority’s efforts to prepare newly licensed enterprises for compliant operations and support their contribution to Ghana’s industrial development.