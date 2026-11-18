The Minister in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says 33 manufacturing companies, 12 oil marketing companies and 12 state-owned enterprises have registered and commenced round-the-clock operations under the government’s 24-hour Economy programme.

He said the companies were among businesses and institutions that had adopted 24-hour operations since the implementation of the initiative began.

Speaking during parliamentary debate on the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Thursday, November 12, Kwakye Ofosu said the figures demonstrated progress in the implementation of the government’s flagship programme.

He explained that the 33 manufacturing companies were members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) that had registered with the 24-hour Economy Secretariat and were operating in three shifts.

He added that 12 oil marketing companies, which collectively control 247 retail outlets, had joined the programme, alongside 13 depots and refineries.

“Mr Speaker, I can report that as of today, there are 33 members of the Association of Ghana Industries. These are manufacturing concerns that have registered with the 24-hour economy secretariat and are running 24-hour shifts.

“Mr Speaker, there are 12 oil marketing companies who together control 247 retail outlets. Mr Speaker, there are 13 depots and refineries which are operating under the 24-hour economy.

“Mr Speaker, there are 12 state-owned enterprises which are operating 24-7 under the 24-hour economy programme,” he told Parliament.

Kwakye Ofosu said some participating state-owned enterprises had increased their workforce since adopting round-the-clock operations.

He cited the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), which he said had employed 1,758 people since introducing its 24-hour service in 2025.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), he added, had employed 1,400 people since commencing its 24-hour operations, while the Ghana Airport Company Limited had recruited 334 people.

He further indicated that the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) had employed 95 people following the introduction of its 24-hour operations.

The Minister also cited the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, which he said had retained 100 workers who would otherwise have been laid off due to excess staffing under its previous operations.

“The Ghana Publishing Company Limited should have sent home 100 people because they were over-staffed in their old operations. Because of the 24-hour economy programme, they are able to retain those 100 people,” he said.

Kwakye Ofosu’s remarks followed calls by the Minority for the government to account for progress made under the 24-hour Economy initiative.

He said the government had also introduced incentives, including deferred duty payments for businesses importing machinery directly related to the programme.

The 24-hour Economy programme forms part of the government’s broader strategy to expand production, stimulate economic activity and create employment.