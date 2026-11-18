President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana’s newly commissioned National Human Identification Laboratory will provide DNA testing services to help resolve paternity disputes, inheritance cases and other family-related matters.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the President said families would be able to use the laboratory to establish biological relationships and settle questions about parentage.

He said the facility would help resolve disputes over the paternity of children, noting that while maternity was generally established through childbirth, questions about fatherhood sometimes remained contested.

“It will also determine paternity. Maternity, we all know, the woman gives birth to the child, so we know the mother. But sometimes the paternity of the father is in dispute, and the laboratory will settle once and for all the questions of who owns the child,” he said.

President Mahama said the laboratory could also assist families in identifying rightful beneficiaries in inheritance disputes and verifying biological relationships in cases involving children travelling abroad with parents or guardians.

“I am sure that families will also come for analysis to find out, in case of inheritance, who the right successor is, and in case of travel abroad, whether the children you are going with are your real children or they are some strangers from somewhere. And so this laboratory will also help us settle those issues,” he said.

Beyond family-related cases, the President said the facility would support forensic investigations and the identification of victims during national emergencies.

He linked its establishment to the August 6 tragedy, which exposed Ghana’s reliance on foreign facilities for DNA analysis after samples recovered from the accident sites had to be sent to South Africa for testing.

President Mahama said the laboratory would strengthen Ghana’s forensic and public health systems while improving the country’s capacity to provide families and investigators with timely DNA analysis.