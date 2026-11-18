….. Echoes of Kufuor’s opposition to Gulfstream GIII, greet Mahama’s US$60.68 million purchase

The acquisition of a new US$60.68 million presidential jet by the government of President John Dramani Mahama has reignited a decades-old political controversy over the procurement of executive aircraft for Ghana’s presidency, drawing striking parallels with the fierce dispute surrounding the Gulfstream GIII purchased under former President Jerry John Rawlings in 1999.

The latest controversy has brought the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) into another confrontation over presidential expenditure, political consistency, national priorities and the justification for acquiring expensive aircraft at a time when ordinary Ghanaians continue to face economic challenges.

At the centre of the renewed debate is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who has accused President Mahama’s administration of double standards following the delivery of a new French-manufactured Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft to the Ghana Air Force.

Mr Jinapor is demanding explanations about why leading members of the NDC, who previously opposed the acquisition of a new presidential aircraft while in opposition, have now embraced a similar expenditure after assuming political power.

His criticism comes against the backdrop of Ghana’s long and politically charged history of presidential aircraft procurement, particularly the controversy surrounding the Gulfstream GIII acquired during the final years of the Rawlings administration.

That aircraft became a major political issue ahead of the December 2000 general elections, when the then-opposition NPP, led by John Agyekum Kufuor, questioned the wisdom of spending public funds on a presidential jet.

The controversy was intensified by allegations that the Gulfstream was intended to become part of President Rawlings’ retirement benefits, claims which generated considerable public debate at the time.

The aircraft had been acquired to replace the ageing Fokker 27, which had served successive Ghanaian administrations and earned the unflattering nickname, the “Flying Coffin”, because of concerns about its age and safety.

The NPP’s opposition to the Gulfstream purchase became part of its broader criticism of the Rawlings administration’s expenditure priorities.

However, after President Kufuor assumed office in January 2001, the aircraft was grounded and subsequently became the subject of another controversy when his administration decided to dispose of it.

In May 2006, the Kufuor government entered into arrangements to trade in the Gulfstream GIII to the China International Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC), with the aircraft valued at US$5 million as part-payment towards the acquisition of four K-8 military trainer jets and a flight simulator for the Ghana Air Force.

The decision attracted questions about the handling of state assets, the aircraft’s valuation and whether the government had secured the necessary parliamentary approvals.

Then Defence Minister, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, who was also President Kufuor’s brother, defended the transaction, insisting that the government had not acted improperly.

He explained that the disposal of the Gulfstream and the proposed acquisition of the Chinese military aircraft were separate transactions, although the proceeds from the former were intended to support the latter.

According to Dr Addo-Kufuor, legal advice available to the Ministry of Defence indicated that the disposal of existing government property did not require prior parliamentary approval.

However, he acknowledged that the contract for the acquisition of the four K-8 aircraft and simulator, being an international transaction with financial implications for the Consolidated Fund, required parliamentary consideration.

The then Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Julius Boateng, also disclosed that the Gulfstream had been in storage at the Air Force Base in Accra since January 2001.

He explained that technical assessments had established that between US$4.46 million and US$6.46 million would be required to restore the aircraft to an airworthy condition.

Although consultants estimated that a fully operational Gulfstream could fetch approximately US$6.5 million, they valued Ghana’s aircraft at less than US$1 million in its existing condition, particularly because of impending mandatory engine maintenance.

The Chinese company’s offer of US$5 million was consequently considered attractive by the Ghana Air Force and the Ministry of Defence.

The episode illustrated how presidential aircraft procurement and disposal could become highly contentious political matters, with successive administrations defending decisions similar to those they had criticized while in opposition.

Two decades later, the political arguments surrounding the acquisition of the Falcon 6X have revived questions about whether Ghana’s political parties apply consistent standards when assessing expenditure on presidential transportation.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Mr Jinapor questioned the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the new Falcon 6X, particularly the government’s earlier explanations about the procurement and delivery timetable.

He recalled that during parliamentary discussions on the 2026 Budget, the Minority raised concerns about plans to acquire presidential aircraft, but the Majority defended the proposed expenditure.

According to him, the government had created the impression that the procurement process would take several years and that the aircraft would not be delivered during President Mahama’s current tenure.

However, the aircraft has now arrived, raising questions about the accuracy of those earlier representations.

“Yet, yesterday, barely a year later, the aircraft has been delivered. How does the government explain this remarkable turn of events?” he asked.

Mr Jinapor further recalled that prominent NDC figures had strongly opposed similar proposals under the previous NPP administration, arguing that Ghana’s economic difficulties made such expenditure unjustifiable.

He said the NDC’s position at the time was that public resources should be directed towards addressing the needs of ordinary citizens rather than acquiring expensive aircraft for presidential travel.

“What has changed?” the Damongo MP demanded.

He questioned whether the economic and social circumstances that informed the NDC’s earlier opposition had fundamentally changed to justify the present government’s decision.

Mr Jinapor pointed to the cost of living, youth unemployment and the government’s much-publicized 24-hour economy initiative, which he argued had yet to produce the transformation promised to Ghanaians.

He maintained that the government could not legitimately defend an expenditure it had previously condemned simply because it had moved from opposition into office.

“What was unacceptable in opposition cannot suddenly become acceptable in government merely because the occupants of power have changed,” he stated.

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister also questioned the government’s priorities, suggesting that the US$60.68 million commitment required greater public scrutiny.

He announced that Minority members of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Committee would demand full disclosure of the circumstances surrounding the acquisition.

The Minority intends to seek details of the total financial commitment to the taxpayer, financing arrangements, procurement procedures, parliamentary approvals and contractual documentation relating to the transaction.

“The government must be prepared to account to the representatives of the people for every dollar committed to this purchase,” Mr Jinapor declared.

However, the Majority Caucus in Parliament has rejected suggestions that the government acted hypocritically by acquiring the presidential aircraft after opposing similar proposals while in opposition.

The Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Peter Lanchene Toobu, insisted that the NDC had never opposed the acquisition of a presidential jet in principle.

Rather, he explained, the party’s objections were based on Ghana’s economic circumstances at the time, particularly the country’s dependence on International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance, high inflation and the domestic debt exchange programme.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Mr Toobu dismissed demands for an apology from the government, maintaining that the country’s economic position had improved sufficiently to support the acquisition.

“The National Democratic Congress, as a party in opposition, agreed in principle that we needed to retool the Ghana Armed Forces. We agreed in principle that we needed to purchase a new presidential jet,” he said.

He continued: “But what we said was that an economy that is running through the IMF to borrow $3 billion to resuscitate itself, an economy that has been pushed into a domestic debt exchange programme, an economy that has an inflation rate beyond levels that people in business cannot even survive, that is not an economy that you can be thinking about buying a new presidential jet.”

Mr Toobu argued that the economic conditions which previously made such expenditure inappropriate had since changed under President Mahama’s leadership.

According to him, the government had acquired the aircraft without resorting to external borrowing, demonstrating what he described as the administration’s improved economic management.

“Today we are here; we bought a presidential jet without borrowing a dime from anywhere. That is the economic maturity of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama,” he stated.

He further argued that the appreciation of the Ghana cedi had reduced the local currency cost of imports, making the present period more suitable for major government acquisitions.

“Today, when imports are cheaper, when should we buy this jet if not now?” he asked.

Mr Toobu maintained that improved macroeconomic stability had strengthened the government’s capacity to undertake significant capital expenditure without placing additional pressure on public finances.

“The strength of the macroeconomic stability of this country has enhanced our status in the sense that imports have become cheaper, and this is the right time,” he said.

He also cited the government’s proposed allocation of US$3 billion towards an expressway project as further evidence of improved financial capacity.

“Today we are talking about keeping $3 billion in the account for the expressway without borrowing a dime from outside. It’s not miraculous; that is the power of somebody who translates economic policies on paper to the ground,” he said.

The Majority MP commended Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for what he described as effective economic management.

However, his explanation has not satisfied the Minority, which maintains that improved macroeconomic indicators do not automatically eliminate the need for transparency, parliamentary accountability and proper scrutiny of public expenditure.

The controversy has also drawn criticism from former Defence Minister and Bimbilla MP, Dominic Nitiwul, who has accused prominent NDC figures of inconsistency over presidential aircraft procurement.

Mr Nitiwul singled out President Mahama, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, questioning their present support for an acquisition they had previously opposed in principle or criticised on economic grounds.

The former Defence Minister’s intervention has further intensified the political debate, particularly because the NPP itself has a history of opposing presidential aircraft acquisitions undertaken by NDC administrations.

The situation has revived memories of the confrontation between the Rawlings administration and the NPP over the Gulfstream GIII, when questions about presidential comfort, national prestige, military requirements and public expenditure dominated political discussions.

Ghana’s presidential aviation history has been marked by recurring disputes over the age, safety, maintenance and replacement of aircraft used by successive heads of state. The Fokker 27, acquired during the era of General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, served for decades before concerns about its age and reliability contributed to calls for its replacement.

The Rawlings administration subsequently acquired the Gulfstream GIII in 1999, but the purchase became politically controversial, and the aircraft was eventually disposed of under the Kufuor administration. In later years, Ghana acquired the Dassault Falcon 900EX EASy, registered 9G-EXE, which became the country’s principal presidential aircraft.

However, the Falcon 900EX also became the subject of public concern following reports of technical difficulties, including pressurization problems and corrosion affecting its fuel tanks and engine components.

The aircraft underwent extensive maintenance abroad, including in France, while questions were raised about its continued reliability for presidential transportation.

Security analyst Emmanuel Kotin and other public commentators subsequently described the aircraft as another “flying coffin”, reflecting concerns about the safety of transporting the President and other senior government officials in an ageing aircraft.

The acquisition of the new Dassault Falcon 6X has therefore been presented as part of efforts to modernize presidential aviation and improve operational safety.

The French-manufactured aircraft, delivered to the Ghana Air Force in November 2026, is intended to replace the ageing Falcon 900EX.

Although the safety and operational arguments have featured prominently in discussions about the acquisition, the latest controversy has shifted attention towards the government’s expenditure priorities, the procurement process and the consistency of political positions.

The emerging confrontation bears similarities to the controversy that surrounded the Gulfstream GIII nearly three decades ago.

In the late 1990s, the NPP questioned the Rawlings administration’s decision to acquire a presidential aircraft, arguing that the expenditure was inappropriate given Ghana’s economic circumstances. After assuming office, the Kufuor administration grounded the Gulfstream before eventually disposing of it through the controversial trade-in arrangement with CATIC.