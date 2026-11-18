…..Pledges 10% of annual business profits, seeks lasting philanthropic legacy

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has handed over documents covering a 30-acre parcel of land to the Assinman Nursing Training and Midwifery College (ANMTC) in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The businessman and politician has also pledged to donate 10 per cent of the annual profits from his businesses to the institution, which could become a significant source of financial support for its operations, infrastructure expansion, and long-term development.

Mr Agyapong, who acquired the land for the College, further vowed to personally supervise the demolition of unauthorised structures erected by encroachers on portions of the property, insisting that the land must be protected to safeguard the institution’s future expansion.

He made the commitments during the inauguration of the College’s new campus, where he reaffirmed his determination to invest in education and healthcare as part of his contribution to national development.

According to the former legislator, his decision to dedicate a portion of his business profits to the College reflects his conviction that successful individuals have a responsibility to invest in institutions that improve lives and create opportunities for future generations.

“I want to prove a point. I’ve told my children to use 10% of any business they do to help the school. I love my country. Especially the youth of this country. So these are the things I want to be doing,” he said.

He explained that the financial commitment was intended to provide the institution with sustained support for its development, rather than leaving it dependent on occasional donations and other interventions.

Mr Agyapong said the initiative formed part of his ambition to establish a lasting philanthropic legacy that would continue benefiting society long after his death.

He maintained that wealth should not merely serve the personal interests of those who accumulate it but should also be used to establish and sustain institutions capable of transforming communities and improving the welfare of ordinary people.

The former MP traced the inspiration behind his philanthropic philosophy to a personal experience at St Barnabas Hospital in New Jersey, United States of America, where his father once received medical treatment.

He recounted that, during his visits to the hospital, he noticed inscriptions on its walls acknowledging the philanthropic contributions of a couple credited with establishing the facility.

The recognition accorded to the couple, he explained, left a lasting impression on him and influenced his thinking about the importance of using personal wealth to establish institutions that would continue serving humanity beyond the lives of their benefactors.

“Why can’t we give out some of our wealth for such philanthropic contributions? That is why I have decided to build a school for them. Not just for the Assin people. Everybody will benefit,” he said.

According to him, the experience strengthened his determination to invest in education and healthcare in ways that would have a lasting impact on Ghanaian society.

He said the Assinman Nursing Training and Midwifery College represented one of the institutions through which he hoped to realise that ambition.

The former legislator expressed optimism that sustained investment in the College would strengthen its capacity to train more nurses and midwives, improve healthcare delivery and create educational opportunities for young people, particularly those within the Assin area and surrounding communities.

He also emphasised the importance of protecting the institution’s land against encroachment, warning that unauthorised developments could undermine future expansion plans.

Mr Agyapong consequently pledged to take a personal interest in ensuring that the land acquired for the College was secured and preserved for its intended educational purposes.

“Punishment is to correct people. We have to demolish all those who have encroached the land to serve as a deterrent,” he stated.

His determination to oversee the removal of unauthorised structures on the property also brings into focus the persistent problem of encroachment on institutional lands, which continues to threaten the expansion of educational facilities in parts of the country.

The Principal of the College, Ms Joyce Gifty Okyere, expressed profound appreciation to Mr Agyapong for his continued generosity and commitment to the institution’s growth and development.

She described his interventions as important contributions towards strengthening the College’s infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for the training of healthcare professionals.

Ms Okyere assured the former legislator that the management of the College would take the necessary steps to maintain the new campus and its facilities to ensure their long-term sustainability.

She acknowledged that the institution’s growth over the years had been supported by the contributions of individuals who recognised the importance of investing in healthcare education.

The Principal disclosed that the College currently had a student population of 1,114, representing substantial growth since its establishment in 2019.

The institution began operations with an initial enrolment of just 135 students but has since expanded significantly, reflecting increasing demand for nursing and midwifery training.

The increase in student enrolment underscores the College’s growing contribution to the training of healthcare professionals required to strengthen healthcare delivery across Ghana.

Mr Agyapong, who has been associated with the institution since its early years, is regarded as one of its pioneering benefactors, having supported its development through various interventions.

His latest commitment to allocate 10 per cent of his annual business profits to the College could provide a more predictable source of financial support, depending on the profitability of his businesses and the implementation of the pledge.

The handing over of the 30-acre parcel of land is also expected to provide the institution with opportunities for further infrastructural development as its student population continues to increase.

The development highlights the role private philanthropy can play in complementing government efforts to expand access to tertiary education, particularly in specialised fields such as nursing and midwifery.

For Mr Agyapong, however, the initiative goes beyond addressing the immediate financial and infrastructural needs of the College.

It represents an effort to establish an enduring legacy through investments in human capital, education and healthcare, with the ultimate objective of ensuring that the benefits of his business success continue to be felt by generations of Ghanaians.