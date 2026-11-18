….Operators report improved sales, but…..

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assessed the implementation of the 24-Hour Economy Programme at 61 fuel stations in the Ashanti Region, with most participating stations expressing satisfaction and several operators reporting improved sales.

A team from the NPA’s headquarters in Accra and its Ashanti Regional office visited stations in Obuasi, Juaso, Breman, Kentenkrono and Asafo, among other communities, from 2 to 13 November 2026.

The two-week exercise followed a baseline survey in August 2026. It was designed to assess progress, identify operational challenges and gather feedback from operators on how the programme was working at their stations.

Several operators indicated they were willing to continue participating in the programme. They also welcomed the deployment of police personnel to improve security during extended operating hours.

Operators identified electricity supply and publicity as areas where they needed further support. They called for a more reliable power supply to support operations and wider publicity to make motorists aware of the extended opening hours.

The NPA’s Head of Policy, Bashiru Abubakari Natogma, held follow-up discussions with operators who expressed dissatisfaction with the programme. The discussions examined their concerns and possible measures to support their continued participation.

The findings are expected to inform the NPA’s efforts to address operational gaps and strengthen support for fuel station operators ahead of the programme’s wider rollout in the downstream petroleum sector.