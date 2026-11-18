….As Ato Forson challenges banks to finance viable projects

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Simon Madjie, has reaffirmed the Authority’s determination to transform Ghana’s enormous investment potential into productive ventures that accelerate economic growth, create sustainable jobs, and improve incomes across the country.

He said the Authority was intensifying efforts not only to attract foreign and domestic investors but also to provide the necessary institutional support to enable them to establish new businesses, expand existing operations and contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic transformation.

Mr Madjie gave the assurance at the inaugural Invest Ghana Summit 2026 in Accra, which attracted more than 1,500 investors, business executives, policymakers and other stakeholders from over 40 countries to explore investment opportunities in Ghana.

The two-day summit, which opened on Monday, November 16, was organized by GIPA with the support of the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, in partnership with the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs.

Held under the theme, “Investing in Ghana’s New Economy: Building a Productive Economy That Creates Value and Competes Globally”, the summit seeks to translate Ghana’s recent macroeconomic stabilization gains into increased production, job creation, higher incomes and sustainable economic development through strategic investment partnerships.

Addressing participants, Mr Madjie explained that GIPA’s central responsibility was to bridge the gap between investment opportunities and actual investments by providing credible information, facilitating engagements and helping investors navigate the country’s business environment.

“We have organised this Summit to bring investors into direct contact with investment opportunities and the people and institutions responsible for advancing them,” he stated.

According to him, the Authority recognizes that attracting investment interest is only the beginning of the process, stressing that the ultimate objective is to ensure that such interest translates into functioning businesses, expanded production, employment opportunities and improved livelihoods.

He said the summit had consequently been designed as a practical investment platform rather than merely another gathering for speeches and policy discussions.

Mr Madjie disclosed that investment projects spanning six priority sectors and all 16 regions of Ghana were being showcased at the summit, offering investors opportunities to explore commercially viable ventures across the country.

He explained that the projects, presented by government institutions and private businesses, reflected the country’s determination to diversify investment beyond traditional sectors and geographical locations.

He therefore encouraged prospective investors to carefully examine the available opportunities, engage with project promoters, and identify areas where their capital, expertise, and technology could support Ghana’s economic development.

A major feature of the summit, he said, was the establishment of the Ghana Deal Room, a dedicated platform designed to facilitate direct engagements between investors and project promoters.

Through the initiative, investors would have the opportunity to discuss specific investment proposals, assess their commercial prospects and explore potential partnerships.

Mr Madjie said the summit also featured an Investor Facilitation Hub, bringing together key public institutions responsible for investment approvals, regulatory compliance and other procedures associated with establishing and operating businesses in Ghana.

The arrangement, he explained, was intended to reduce the difficulties investors sometimes encountered when seeking information or dealing with multiple government institutions.

“We hope these engagements will help investors make informed decisions and take their investment interests forward,” he said.

The GIPA Chief Executive also highlighted the significance of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173), which he said had strengthened the Authority’s mandate and introduced reforms to improve Ghana’s investment environment.

He maintained that the legislative reforms provided an important foundation for enhancing investor confidence, improving institutional responsiveness and making the country a more attractive destination for productive investments.

Mr Madjie assured participants that GIPA remained committed to implementing the reforms and providing dependable support to both prospective and existing investors.

He emphasized that the Authority would continue working with relevant institutions to address investment-related challenges and facilitate business operations.

Importantly, he stressed that GIPA’s responsibilities would extend beyond the two-day summit, indicating that the Authority intended to pursue investment leads and partnerships generated during the event.

“Our work will continue after the Summit. GIPA will follow up on investment interests expressed during the event and work with Project Promoters to advance promising discussions,” he assured participants.

He expressed optimism that the relationships established and discussions initiated during the summit would eventually produce tangible investments with measurable benefits for Ghana’s economy.

For his part, the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, challenged commercial banks and development finance institutions to demonstrate greater commitment to financing productive businesses, insisting that Ghana must move beyond identifying investment opportunities to mobilizing the capital required to implement viable projects.

He said the success of the summit should ultimately be measured by the number of investment partnerships, financing arrangements and commercially viable projects that emerged from the engagements.

Dr Forson urged financial institutions participating in the summit to engage actively with Ghanaian entrepreneurs and foreign investors, identify bankable projects and provide the necessary financing to support business expansion and job creation.

He maintained that access to finance remained critical to translating investment proposals into productive economic activities, particularly at a time when the government was seeking to accelerate industrialization and private-sector-led growth.

The Finance Minister stressed that the government expected concrete business partnerships and investment agreements from the summit rather than another round of discussions that failed to produce tangible economic benefits.

He consequently encouraged Ghanaian businesses with viable expansion plans to take advantage of the gathering to engage potential financiers and strategic partners.

“To the Ghanaian businesses, bring the expansion plan you have been waiting to finance, and the government will work with you,” he declared.

Dr Forson further encouraged foreign investors seeking opportunities in Ghana to establish partnerships with domestic businesses, explaining that local companies possessed valuable knowledge of the country’s market conditions, commercial environment and consumer preferences.

Such partnerships, he suggested, could facilitate successful investments while ensuring that Ghanaian businesses participated meaningfully in the economic opportunities being created.

His remarks reinforced the government’s broader ambition to position the private sector as a major driver of economic transformation, with investment directed towards productive activities that generate employment, expand domestic output, and strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness.

The maiden Invest Ghana Summit is part of efforts to position Ghana as a preferred investment destination and to translate the government’s New Economy agenda into practical opportunities for businesses and investors.

With participation from more than 40 countries and investment opportunities presented across all 16 regions, attention will now turn to how effectively GIPA, financial institutions, and project promoters convert these engagements into actual investment commitments, operational businesses, and sustainable jobs.