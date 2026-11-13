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GIPA urges Carrefour to expand local business participation after Ghana entry

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The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has urged Carrefour to increase its engagement with Ghanaian businesses following the retailer’s entry into the country.

The call was made by GIPA Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie at the official opening of Carrefour’s first Ghanaian store at the Accra Mall on November 12, 2026.

Congratulating the company on its entry into the market, Mr Madjie encouraged it to create more opportunities for local businesses and strengthen Ghanaian participation across its operations.

He also drew attention to developments in Ghana’s investment landscape, urging Carrefour to consider additional investment opportunities beyond its initial entry into the market.

Mr Madjie assured the company of GIPA’s support and assistance as it explores opportunities to expand its presence in Ghana.

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