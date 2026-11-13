Two suspects remanded over murder of 39-year-old woman in Oti Region

Two men have been remanded into prison custody by the Dambai Magistrate Court over the alleged murder of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found in a bush near Adumadum in the Oti Region.

The suspects are Isaac Sekyi, 36, and Reindolf Sekeni, alias Okeley, 45, according to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on November 12, 2026.

The deceased, Rejoice Sena Akpaku, reportedly travelled from Somanya in the Eastern Region to Dormabin on October 28, 2026, to retrieve GHC19,000 owed to her by Sekyi. She did not return.

Police said investigations following Sekyi’s arrest on November 10 led officers to an Infinix Smart 8 mobile phone belonging to the deceased. The phone had been given to his girlfriend, Seraphine Aku Koumah, who said Sekyi had handed it to her before she passed it on to his brother, Frank Sekyi.

The phone was retrieved and found to have been flashed, with its SIM card removed. A mobile phone technician, Mohammed Ali, was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

According to the police, Sekyi confessed to the murder on November 11 and implicated Sekeni as an accomplice. He also led investigators to the location where the body was found, after which the deceased’s sibling identified it. A stick allegedly used in the attack was recovered as an exhibit.

The two suspects were arraigned on November 12 and remanded to reappear on December 2, 2026.

The police said the other three persons arrested in connection with the investigation had been granted police enquiry bail to assist with inquiries.

The Ghana Police Service said investigations would be conducted professionally and in accordance with due process.