….In NDC Northern region power struggle

The Herald’s investigations into the election of the Northern Regional Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei, alias “Yellowman”, have uncovered details of an intense struggle for political influence between two powerful personalities in the region.

At the centre of the contest were the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and Tamale-based businessman and contractor Alhaji Hussein Yusshuw, popularly known as Alhaji Fuzak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fuzak Company Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian construction, building and civil engineering company.

The Herald’s findings suggest that what appeared publicly to be a straightforward contest for the NDC’s Northern Regional chairmanship had become a fierce battle for political influence, control of the party’s structures, and supremacy within the northern political establishment.

The contest pitted Yellowman, who was reportedly backed by Alhaji Fuzak, against Alhaji Tanko Maida, identified by sources as the preferred candidate of Haruna Iddrisu.

In the end, Yellowman secured 328 votes to defeat Alhaji Tanko Maida, who obtained 236 votes, while a third contender, Abdul-Hamid Alhassan Gbewaa, managed 27 votes.

However, the election outcome has been overshadowed by allegations of unprecedented financial inducements, including the distribution of 18 brand-new four-wheel-drive pick-up vehicles, 72 motorcycles and substantial amounts of cash to constituency executives and delegates.

The Herald has gathered that the reported distribution of vehicles and cash became a defining issue in the contest, with sources familiar with the political manoeuvring claiming that the financial resources deployed by Yellowman’s camp helped tilt the balance against his opponents.

According to individuals familiar with Yellowman’s political and financial circumstances, the regional chairman did not possess the personal financial capacity to purchase 18 pick-up vehicles, provide motorcycles and distribute large sums of money across the region’s constituencies.

These sources have consequently raised questions about the identities of the financiers behind the reported expenditure, with attention turning to Alhaji Fuzak and his alleged role in supporting Yellowman’s re-election bid.

The circumstances have sparked intense debate within the NDC in the Northern Region, particularly over the extent to which wealthy businessmen and politically connected individuals influence the party’s internal democratic processes.

The Herald’s information suggests that the regional chairmanship election had become a proxy contest between Haruna Iddrisu and Alhaji Fuzak, with both camps determined to demonstrate their political strength and influence over the NDC’s structures in the region.

Haruna Iddrisu, a prominent figure in northern politics and a leading member of the governing party, was associated with Alhaji Tanko Maida’s candidacy.

On the other side was Alhaji Fuzak, whose reported support for Yellowman placed him at the centre of the struggle for control of the party’s regional machinery.

Supporters of the rival camps openly declared their allegiances on radio stations in Tamale, turning the internal party election into a public demonstration of political strength.

The contest attracted considerable attention, with supporters debating the political influence, organisational capacity and financial resources available to the competing camps.

Sources told The Herald that while money and other inducements were allegedly deployed by different sides during the campaign, the reported distribution of the pick-up vehicles dramatically changed the dynamics of the race.

According to these accounts, supporters of Alhaji Tanko Maida had not anticipated the political significance that the vehicles would assume in the final stages of the campaign.

The sources claimed that the reported distribution strengthened Yellowman’s appeal among constituency executives and delegates, giving his campaign an advantage at a crucial stage of the contest.

One of the most controversial developments surrounding the election was the reported distribution of 18 brand-new pick-up vehicles to the NDC’s 18 constituencies in the Northern Region.

The vehicles were reportedly handed over on the night of Friday, November 13, barely 24 hours before delegates went to the polls. Each constituency reportedly received one vehicle, with some of the pick-ups bearing inscriptions identifying the constituencies to which they had been allocated.

The Herald understands that the vehicles were presented as resources for constituency-level party activities, although critics have questioned the timing of their distribution and whether they were intended to influence voting decisions.

Citi News also reported allegations that the vehicles had been distributed ahead of the election to secure support for Yellowman’s candidature.

The Herald’s sources further alleged that constituency offices received GH¢10,000 each, while additional cash payments were made or promised to individual delegates.

The precise amounts allegedly distributed to delegates and the identities of those who financed the payments remain subjects of controversy.

The revelations have intensified questions about whether the election was decided principally by delegates’ assessment of the candidates’ leadership qualities or influenced by the financial resources available to their respective campaigns.

The controversy has since attracted the attention of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has demanded an independent investigation into the reported distribution of vehicles, motorcycles and cash during the NDC regional elections.

Addressing a press conference in Tamale, the NPP Northern Regional Secretary, Dr Abdul Rahaman Karim Kpala, alleged that 18 brand-new four-wheel-drive pick-up vehicles, 72 motorcycles and millions of Ghana cedis were distributed in circumstances that raised serious questions about vote-buying.

According to the NPP, the 18 pick-up vehicles were estimated to be worth GH¢6.84 million, while an additional GH¢3.6 million was allegedly distributed in cash across the region’s 18 constituencies.

The opposition party put the combined estimated value of the vehicles and alleged cash expenditure at GH¢10.44 million, excluding the cost of the 72 motorcycles.

Dr Kpala also called for investigations into claims that delegates were offered GH¢5,000 each at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to influence their voting decisions.

The NPP maintained that the allegations raised fundamental questions about the source of the funds and whether public resources had been diverted to support internal party political activities.

The party further demanded explanations from President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership and relevant state institutions regarding the procurement and distribution of the vehicles. He wants the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate the source of Yellowman’s funds.

Dr Kpala insisted that the matter should not be dismissed as an internal party affair because of the possibility that public funds might have been involved.

“Ghanaians deserve answers, not political protection,” he declared, and insisted that neither political influence nor proximity to the Presidency should prevent an independent investigation into the allegations.

The Herald’s investigations have also brought Alhaji Fuzak’s activities into focus, particularly his reported involvement in Yellowman’s successful campaign.

Alhaji Fuzak, whose company operates in Ghana’s construction and civil engineering sector, has been identified by sources as a major supporter of the regional chairman.

The sources suggested that his financial influence was an important factor in the political calculations surrounding the election.

They claimed that Yellowman’s campaign benefited from financial backing that exceeded what the regional chairman could personally have provided.

At the Tamale press conference, Dr Kpala challenged the Mahama administration and the NDC leadership to account for the reported expenditure.

He maintained that Ghanaians had a right to know who financed the vehicles, who procured them, who authorised their distribution and who ultimately received them.

“Ghana is not the private property of the NDC,” he declared, arguing that public resources should not become political war chests for President Mahama, his ministers or any governing political party.

According to him, the NPP had obtained video recordings showing brand-new pick-up vehicles bearing the names of the 18 constituencies in the Northern Region.

The party also claimed to possess recordings of statements made by individuals connected with the NDC regional conference, including the Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John.

Dr Kpala said the recordings, together with the reported financial arrangements, formed the basis of the NPP’s demand for a full and independent investigation.

He challenged relevant state institutions to examine the available material and establish whether any public funds had been used to finance the alleged distribution.

The NPP further wants investigators to determine whether the reported GH¢5,000 payments to delegates at the Modern City Hotel constituted attempts to influence the election.

The party insisted that only a credible investigation could establish the truth and address public concerns about political financing and accountability.

Beyond the controversial chairmanship contest, the NDC’s Northern Regional elections produced victories for several other candidates seeking positions in the party’s regional executive structure.

In the vice-chairmanship contest, Sadick Mohammed secured 254 votes, while Adam Alhassan obtained 157 votes. The figures for the other contestants, including Mohammed Shugar Amadu, Abdulai Saani Zogu and Thomas Kwesi Nasah, were not immediately available.

Prof. Abukari Wumbei won the Regional Secretary position with 317 votes, defeating Abdallah Baba Abukari, who secured 272 votes. Two ballots were rejected.

For the Deputy Regional Secretary position, Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa emerged victorious with 295 votes, followed by Salim Abubakari with 164 votes and Abdul-Rahaman Mohammed Saani with 124 votes. Adam Abdul-Kadir Kayaba obtained seven votes.

Majeed Zakaria won the Regional Organiser contest with 306 votes, narrowly defeating Mohammed S. Zacious, who polled 285 votes.

In the Deputy Regional Organiser race, Mohammed Abdul-Rahman secured 166 votes, narrowly beating Emmanuel Nasangma Kojo, who obtained 160 votes.

Timothy Wumborge Omega received 130 votes, Nuhu Fuseini secured 107 votes, while Abdul Fatawu Sulemana polled 25 votes.

The Regional Treasurer contest was equally competitive, with Mohammed Suhuyini Sulemana securing 298 votes against Alhassan Osman Gomda’s 292 votes. One ballot was spoilt.

Mohammed Mashud Abiola won the Deputy Regional Treasurer position with 283 votes, defeating Mohammed Hudu, who obtained 189 votes.

Issifu Alidu Laa-Bandow secured 79 votes, while Alhassan Zakaria received 37 votes.

In the Zongo Caucus Coordinator contest, Mumuni Mohammed emerged victorious with 269 votes, defeating Abdul Shakur Ibrahim, who secured 221 votes.

The elections formed part of the NDC’s nationwide exercise to elect regional executives who will oversee the party’s organisational activities and strengthen its structures ahead of the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

For political observers, however, the significance of Yellowman’s victory extends beyond the election of a regional chairman.

The Herald’s findings suggest that the contest reflected a deeper struggle for political influence between established political figures and emerging centres of financial power within the NDC in the Northern Region.

While Haruna Iddrisu’s political standing and longstanding involvement in the party remain significant, the outcome has prompted questions about the extent to which financial resources are reshaping internal party competition.

The reported involvement of Alhaji Fuzak in Yellowman’s campaign has also fuelled speculation about the role wealthy contractors and businesspeople may play in determining the direction of the governing party’s regional leadership.

The central issue now is whether the reported financial support represented legitimate political contributions or crossed the line into improper inducement of delegates.

For the NPP, the matter is also a test of the Mahama administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The opposition party insists that the government cannot demand accountability from others while failing to address allegations involving its own political organisation.