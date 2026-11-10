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NDC Ashanti regional polls set for November 13 and 14

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its Ashanti regional youth and women’s elections on November 13, ahead of the main regional executive elections on November 14, with 65 aspirants seeking various positions.

The Ashanti Regional Elections Committee said the youth and women’s conferences would take place at the Ahensan Youth Centre in Kumasi, while the main regional conference would be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Both events are scheduled to run from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A breakdown of the nominations shows that 11 candidates are contesting the youth leadership positions, comprising four for Regional Youth Organiser and seven for Deputy Regional Youth Organiser.

Six candidates are also in the race for the women’s leadership positions, with three each contesting for Regional Women Organiser and Deputy Regional Women Organiser.

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The main regional elections will feature 48 aspirants competing for 11 positions.

The Deputy Regional Organiser race has attracted the highest number of candidates, with 14 aspirants, followed by the Regional Vice Chairman position, which has eight contenders.

Other positions include Regional Chairman, Regional Secretary, Deputy Regional Secretary, Regional Organiser, Regional Treasurer, Deputy Regional Treasurer, Regional Communications Officer, Deputy Regional Communications Officer and Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

The Electoral Commission will supervise the elections, while the Ghana Police Service will provide security.

In a statement signed by the committee’s chairman, Professor Joseph Oteng-Adjei, participants were directed to park their vehicles at Heroes Park, except those designated for official duties.

The committee also urged aspirants and their supporters to maintain peaceful campaigns and cooperate with organisers to ensure the smooth conduct of the conferences.

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