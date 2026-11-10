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Ghana seeks Canadian support in cyber defence, AI and maritime security

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Ghana is seeking to expand its defence cooperation with Canada to include cyber defence, artificial intelligence, maritime security and surveillance technologies as part of efforts to modernise the Ghana Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei outlined the priority areas during a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat, at The Square.

Mr Adjei said Ghana was interested in strengthening existing military cooperation, particularly in training, intelligence sharing and peace support operations.

He acknowledged Canada’s contributions to the Ghana Armed Forces, including military training, peacekeeping support and the Elsie Initiative, which promotes the participation of uniformed women in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The minister said building the capacity of the armed forces to respond to internal and external security threats remained a priority.

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He added that cooperation in emerging technologies would strengthen Ghana’s defence capabilities and support regional security and democratic governance.

Ms Montrat reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s security architecture against emerging threats.

She highlighted the Elsie Initiative’s role in increasing women’s participation in peace operations and said bilateral cooperation had also supported the development of a gender policy to address sexual abuse.

Both officials agreed to explore additional areas of cooperation and strengthen existing partnerships to respond to security threats that transcend national borders.

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