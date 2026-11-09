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Ghana urges global partnerships to bridge AI and digital infrastructure gap

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Ghana has called for stronger international cooperation and investment in digital infrastructure to ensure developing countries benefit equitably from advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, made the call at the Doha Ministerial Roundtable in Qatar, where he stressed the need for inclusive digital development and practical international partnerships.

He warned that unequal access to computing power, quality data and the capacity to develop advanced technologies could deepen the digital divide between developed and developing economies.

Citing the example of a young Ghanaian innovator in Accra with a promising AI idea but limited access to computing resources and financing, the minister highlighted the structural barriers facing innovators in developing countries.

“Talent is everywhere. Opportunity is not,” he said.

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He called for international partnerships that extend beyond traditional development assistance to include investment in digital infrastructure, technology transfer, skills development and equitable access to emerging technologies.

According to him, stronger collaboration among governments, development institutions and the private sector would help address financing and capacity gaps.

As preparations advance towards the launch of the Doha Ministerial Declaration, Ghana urged participating countries to ensure the document produces tangible outcomes rather than remain a statement of intent.

“Let this one be different. Let it be the basis for practical partnerships that meet the real infrastructure, financing and capacity needs of developing countries,” he said.

Samuel Nartey George reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to working with member states and international partners to advance shared digital development priorities.

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