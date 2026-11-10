Asiedu Nketia named inaugural chairman of African Political Parties Initiative

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has been appointed inaugural chairman of the African Political Parties Initiative (APPI) for a three-year term.

Mr Asiedu Nketia announced his appointment following a meeting of political parties in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where his nomination was approved.

He said the initiative was established to encourage political parties across Africa to move beyond election campaigns and contribute more directly to the continent’s economic development.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said Africa faced a significant employment challenge, with between 10 million and 12 million young people entering the labour market annually, while only about three million formal jobs were created to absorb them.

He argued that political parties needed to develop expertise in agriculture, trade, energy and public finance to address the continent’s economic challenges.

He also called for governments to sustain effective policies across political transitions and ensure women and young people participated in budget decision-making.

He said the initiative’s Agenda 2040 would provide a framework for advancing these objectives.

Mr Asiedu Nketia expressed appreciation to political parties that supported the initiative, the Africa Governance Centre and the Ethiopian hosts.