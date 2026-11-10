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Ghana seeks French investment in railway development

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Ghana is seeking greater French involvement in railway development as the government explores partnerships to modernise the country’s transport infrastructure.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe raised the prospect during a meeting with French Ambassador to Ghana, Diarra Dimé-Labille, to discuss expanded cooperation in the transport sector.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey and senior officials of the ministry.

Mr Nikpe welcomed France’s contribution to Ghana’s economy and expressed interest in tapping into French technical expertise and engaging French companies in railway development.

The discussions also examined possible areas of collaboration in maritime and inland waterway transport, as well as civil aviation.

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Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation, particularly through private-sector partnerships and the application of French expertise to improve Ghana’s transport infrastructure.

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