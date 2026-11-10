Agbodza inaugurates 15-member Road Maintenance Trust Fund board

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has inaugurated a 15-member Board of Trustees of the Road Maintenance Trust Fund to oversee the management of resources for road maintenance and rehabilitation.

At the inauguration, Mr Agbodza urged members to demonstrate commitment and integrity in executing their mandate, stressing the need for prudent resource management and efficient utilisation of funds.

He said the board had an important role to play in ensuring sustainable maintenance practices and improving the condition of roads across the country.

The board’s chairperson, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, said a well-maintained road network was essential to the successful implementation of the government’s Reset Agenda.

He assured that the board would uphold accountability, transparency and value for money in managing the fund.

Mr Opoku-Asare also pledged to strengthen partnerships with stakeholders and promote sustainable approaches to road maintenance in the public interest.

The board comprises members with professional backgrounds in engineering, law and civil society.