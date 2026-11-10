Lands Minister launches four responsible mining cooperatives in Western Region

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has launched four responsible cooperative mining societies in the Western Region under the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP).

The societies were launched at Tarkwa and Bogoso as part of efforts to provide mining communities with a regulated alternative to illegal mining.

The four societies are the Tanoyaa Responsible Cooperative Mining Society Limited, Akoon Responsible Cooperative Mining Society Limited, Samahu Tasks-ES Cooperative Mining Society Limited, and Bogum and Alignment Responsible Cooperative Mining Society Limited.

Two of the societies were inaugurated at Tarkwa, while the remaining two were launched at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The minister said the initiative was intended to ensure that Ghana’s gold resources benefit local communities without causing environmental destruction.

He said the programme would provide mining communities with lawful opportunities to engage in mining while protecting rivers, forests and farmlands.

The minister expressed appreciation to traditional authorities, Members of Parliament for the area, municipal chief executives, the Minerals Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, security agencies and other stakeholders for supporting the initiative.