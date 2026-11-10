GeneralMajor 4

Ghana, Slovakia to begin visa waiver negotiations – Ablakwa

2 Min Read
2 Min Read

Ghana and Slovakia have agreed to begin immediate negotiations towards a visa waiver agreement, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced.

The minister disclosed this after receiving the open letters of four newly appointed non-resident ambassadors to Ghana on Monday, November 9.

The envoys were Anna Westerholm of Sweden, Martin Podstavek of Slovakia, Sanna Selin of Finland and Thirapath Mongkolnavin of Thailand.

Ablakwa said Slovakia would host a Ghana-Slovakia business forum within the next two weeks to explore investment opportunities in the automotive, banking and pharmaceutical sectors.

He added that discussions were also underway on a possible partnership to supply buses to Ghana and establish a vehicle assembly plant.

More Read

criminal court/Ablakwa

GH¢49.7m evacuation expenditure under OSP scrutiny over payment discrepancies

Ghana, Luxembourg open talks on potential visa waiver agreement
Ghana to reopen diplomatic mission in Ireland
Ghana, Norway seek to deepen tax cooperation under Double Taxation Agreement

On Ghana’s relations with Sweden, the minister said both countries intended to deepen cooperation in railway construction, artificial intelligence investments, agribusiness, digitalisation of revenue administration and defence.

He said the cooperation would also support President John Mahama’s New Economy initiative.

Ghana and Finland, he added, had agreed to expand collaboration in education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), financial technology incubation, maritime security and counterterrorism.

On Thailand, Ablakwa said Ghana would work with the country on its application for BRICS partnership, drawing on Thailand’s experience as an official BRICS partner nation.

He said the two countries had also agreed to hold political consultations and exchange expertise in rice production to reduce Ghana’s dependence on rice imports while creating local jobs.

Other areas of cooperation include labour mobility and fisheries, particularly efforts to increase canned fish production in Ghana.

You Might Also Like

GH¢49.7m evacuation expenditure under OSP scrutiny over payment discrepancies

Ghana, Luxembourg open talks on potential visa waiver agreement

Ghana to reopen diplomatic mission in Ireland

Ghana, Norway seek to deepen tax cooperation under Double Taxation Agreement

Share this Article
Previous Article Rice importers face proposed 50% local purchase requirement for permits
Next Article Lands Minister launches four responsible mining cooperatives in Western Region

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ghana seeks Canadian support in cyber defence, AI and maritime security
General Major 2
Asiedu Nketia named inaugural chairman of African Political Parties Initiative
Major 1 Politics
Ghana seeks French investment in railway development
General Major 2
Agbodza inaugurates 15-member Road Maintenance Trust Fund board
General Major 3
Lost your password?