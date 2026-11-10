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NIA suspends date of birth changes on Ghana Card indefinitely

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NIA/Ghana card
NIA Head Office

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has temporarily suspended all date of birth updates on the Ghana Card, effective Monday, November 9, 2026.

The authority said the decision followed a review of its date of birth amendment process, which revealed the need for stronger safeguards.

In a press release issued on November 9, the NIA said it was engaging the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the Births and Deaths Registry and other stakeholders to strengthen the guidelines governing such requests.

The consultations are intended to establish a transparent, credible and standardised process for handling date of birth changes.

The authority said no new applications for date of birth updates would be accepted or processed at any of its offices nationwide during the suspension.

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It added that applications already being processed would also not be approved.

The NIA said it would notify the public when consultations had been completed and revised guidelines were ready.

It apologised for the inconvenience and appealed for the public’s understanding and cooperation.

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