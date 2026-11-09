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Courts to reopen Tuesday as judicial staff unions end strike

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JUSAG

Court operations across Ghana are expected to return to normal on Tuesday, November 10, after two judicial staff unions suspended their industrial action.

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and the Senior Staff Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana (SSAJUG) reached an agreement with the Judicial Service management following discussions on their concerns.

In a statement dated November 9, 2026, the Judicial Service said the agreement required staff to resume their duties with immediate effect.

The industrial action had affected the delivery of judicial services and disrupted proceedings in courts across the country.

The Judicial Service expressed regret over the disruption and apologised to the President, the Executive arm of government, Parliament, the legal profession and members of the public who experienced difficulties accessing the courts.

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It said it remained committed to the seamless and timely administration of justice and thanked stakeholders for their patience while efforts were made to resolve the issues.

The strike followed concerns by JUSAG and SSAJUG over the approval and implementation of revised salaries and conditions of service.

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