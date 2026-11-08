JUSAG threatens to continue strike over conditions of service

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says its ongoing strike will continue if the government fails to accept its revised demands on members’ conditions of service.

The association said it had made concessions on its initial demands in an effort to reach an agreement with the government, but the response received so far had not met its expectations.

JUSAG General Secretary Abdulai Yakubu said the association initially submitted its demands to the Presidency but revised its position after the government’s response fell short of members’ expectations.

He described the revised demands as the association’s best possible compromise, warning that members would remain on strike if the government failed to accept them.

“At our last meeting, we outlined the demands that we wanted to be met, which was conveyed to the Presidency and we were expecting feedback. The feedback came, and it did not satisfy the demands that we have had and so we decided to revise our position to make it easy for government to meet those demands,” he said.

Mr Yakubu said the association had communicated its revised position to the government and was prepared to sustain the industrial action if an agreement was not reached.

“We made it clear that the revised position was the best we could do for the government and if the government wouldn’t agree to the demands that we are making, we may continue the strike,” he said.

“At our leadership level, the position remains that, given the extent to which we have gone with the government, if it is unable to meet our demands, we may still have to continue the strike,” he added.

The association’s position means the strike could continue if further engagements with the government fail to produce an agreement on the revised conditions-of-service demands.