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Chamber of Mines donates US$400,000 to Burma Camp redevelopment

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The Ghana Chamber of Mines has donated US$400,000 towards the ongoing redevelopment of Burma Camp to improve accommodation for personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

According to a Facebook post by the GAF on Saturday, November 7, the contribution was presented by the Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ing Kenneth Ashigbey, during a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, on Friday, November 6.

Dr Ashigbey said the donation was intended to strengthen the partnership between the Chamber and the Armed Forces, particularly in promoting the welfare of military personnel.

He said security was essential to national development and commended the Armed Forces for their role in maintaining peace and stability.

He also requested that the accommodation block supported by the donation be named after the Ghana Chamber of Mines as a lasting symbol of the partnership between the two institutions.

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Lieutenant General Agyapong expressed appreciation for the contribution, describing it as significant in addressing accommodation challenges facing the Armed Forces.

He said the redevelopment project was expected to provide modern and comfortable accommodation for military personnel and their families, improving their living conditions and morale.

The Chief of the Defence Staff urged corporate institutions, stakeholders and well-meaning Ghanaians to support the initiative, stressing the need for collective efforts to provide decent accommodation for military personnel.

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