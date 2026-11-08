Unemployed graduates with disabilities give government two weeks to secure jobs

The Coalition of Unemployed Graduates with Disabilities has given the government two weeks to employ its qualified members in the public sector or secure financial clearance for their recruitment in the upcoming national budget.

The group has warned that failure to meet either demand will trigger a three-day continuous demonstration at Jubilee House.

In a statement signed by its Group Convener, Gilbert Boateng Agyare, the coalition accused the government of failing to honour commitments made over the past eight months following engagements on the employment of its members.

The coalition said the government first pledged to facilitate their employment after members staged a demonstration in March 2026. It said it suspended the protest in good faith following the assurance, but the promised recruitment did not materialise.

The group said it later staged a second demonstration to demand action, after which government representatives requested a comprehensive list of qualified graduates for consideration.

According to the coalition, it submitted the list and was subsequently informed that it had been forwarded to the President. However, it said no concrete progress had been communicated weeks after the submission.

“Every single pledge made to this coalition over the past eight months has proven to be totally futile,” the statement said.

The coalition accused government representatives of engaging protesters mainly to end demonstrations without following through on the commitments made.

“We are declaring today that our patience is completely exhausted. We will no longer tolerate being used for photo opportunities or pacified by meaningless political rhetoric while qualified citizens with disabilities languish in enforced poverty and unemployment,” the statement added.

The group is demanding that the government complete the recruitment and placement of all qualified graduates on its submitted list into public sector institutions within two weeks.

Alternatively, it wants the government to secure financial clearance for their employment in the forthcoming national budget.

The coalition warned that failure to meet either demand within the stipulated period would lead to a three-day uninterrupted demonstration at Jubilee House.

It said protesters would remain at the seat of government until every graduate on the submitted list received a verifiable employment letter.

“We will not vacate the seat of government, nor will we be pacified by emergency meetings or verbal pledges. We will remain at the gates of Jubilee House until every single graduate on our list receives verifiable employment letters,” the statement said.

The coalition said its members had overcome significant challenges, including inaccessible infrastructure and non-inclusive learning environments, to obtain university degrees and diplomas.

It stressed that they were not seeking charity but equal opportunities to work, support their families and live independently.

“We do not want sympathy or charity. We demand opportunity, fairness, and justice,” the statement said.

The group also appealed to traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations and human rights advocates to intervene in the matter.

Those it called upon included the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin; the Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II; and the leadership of the National House of Chiefs.

It also appealed to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the National Peace Council to advocate for the rights of graduates with disabilities.

The coalition further called on former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Council of State, civil society organisations and governance watchdogs to support its campaign.

It maintained that the employment of persons with disabilities was a human rights and social justice issue that required urgent national attention.

The statement ended with a renewed appeal to the President to direct the release and posting of the graduates on the submitted list.

“Enough of the empty talk. Act now, or prepare to meet us at Jubilee House,” Mr Agyare said.