ECG announces power outages in Accra East, Tema from November 8 to 13

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Accra East and Tema from Sunday, November 8, to Friday, November 13, 2026, to allow for maintenance works on its distribution network.

The outages in Accra East will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on each day, while affected communities in Tema will experience interruptions from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, and Thursday, November 12.

In Accra East, the affected communities on Sunday, November 8, are Cantonment, Akai Clinic, Zanzibar Restaurant and surrounding areas.

On Monday, November 9, the exercise will affect parts of Alajo, Abelemkpe, parts of Adenta New Site, Pantang Hospital, Kente Junction and surrounding areas.

Communities scheduled to experience outages on Tuesday, November 10, include Haatso Ecomog and Tseaddo Zion, ICGC Bush Road, Camp 2 and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, November 11, parts of Oyarifa, Kouttam Estate, Teiman, Teshie Beach Road, Laboratory Family Health, Teshie Maami and surrounding areas will be affected.

On Thursday, November 12, the affected areas will include Kwabenya My Lord, Franko Estates, Kwabenya Tipper, Aboum, Aggies Spot, Lakeside Communities 1 and 5, parts of New Legon and surrounding areas.

On Friday, November 13, the interruptions will affect Teshie Penny, Kojor, New England and surrounding areas.

In Tema, the Tuesday, November 10, exercise will affect Dawhenya Township, Abbey Kope, Ablekuma, Lebanon Zones 3 and 4, Zenu, Atadeka, Tema International School, EU China Mall, Don Bosco, Tulaku, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, White Estates, Afienya (EMEF and Coastal Estates), Goshen, Gbetsile, Leonardo, Adjetey Ansah, Manhean, Naval Quarters Base, Aunty Kate, Bankuman, U-Compound and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, November 12, the affected communities will be Jordan City, Santor, Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Nelplast, Kubekro, Switzerland, Sydal Farms, Japan City, Adjei Kojo, Teteman, Global, Nudu, Frankadua, Kissifui, Osiabura, Asikuma, Anum, Bosso, Mpakadan and surrounding areas.

ECG said the maintenance exercise was intended to improve electricity supply and apologised to customers who would be affected by the interruptions.