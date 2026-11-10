Rice importers face proposed 50% local purchase requirement for permits

Rice importers could be required to purchase locally produced rice equivalent to 50 per cent of their intended import volumes before obtaining permits under a proposed government policy.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the proposal during an engagement with students and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community on the New Economy.

Under the proposed arrangement, an importer seeking permission to bring in 100,000 metric tonnes of rice would have to provide evidence of purchasing 50,000 metric tonnes from local farmers.

Dr Ato Forson said the measure was intended to guarantee markets for Ghanaian rice farmers, boost domestic production and reduce the country’s dependence on imported rice.

He also announced plans to introduce stricter public procurement requirements compelling government-funded institutions to prioritise locally produced rice, particularly under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

The minister questioned why local rice farmers struggled to find buyers despite government spending between GH¢4.5 billion and GH¢5 billion annually on the Free SHS programme.

He said approximately GH¢3.5 billion of the expenditure went towards feeding students, arguing that such spending should support local agricultural producers.

Dr Ato Forson also identified the textile industry as another beneficiary of proposed local procurement reforms.

He questioned the continued importation of uniforms for security agencies while local manufacturers, including Juapong Textiles and Akosombo Textiles, faced difficulties sustaining their operations.

He said prioritising locally manufactured uniforms for the military and police would create jobs and support the revival of the domestic textile industry.

The minister said the government intended to introduce legislation to enforce the proposed procurement requirements, with sanctions for individuals and institutions that breach them.