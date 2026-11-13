GWL shuts down Owabi treatment plant after heavy rains

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has temporarily shut down the Owabi Water Treatment Plant in the Ashanti Region after heavy rainfall washed large volumes of sediment into its water source, disrupting treatment operations.

The shutdown took effect at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, and is expected to affect water supply to communities in the Abuakwa District and surrounding areas.

In a statement, GWL’s Ashanti Regional Management said the heavy rains had deposited significant amounts of sediment in the water source, requiring emergency cleaning of the treatment facilities.

The company said the exercise was necessary to protect water quality and ensure that the plant continued to produce safe drinking water in accordance with required standards.

Affected communities include Asuoyeboah, Tanoso, Apatrapa, Pokukrom, Bokankye, Nyankyereniase, Esaase, Akropong, Mfensi, Twedie, Abuakwa, Maakro, Mim, Nkwakom, Nkawie, Toase, Afari, Wioso, Mpasatia, Abrepo Asuobonteng and Bronikrom.

Parts of Bohyen, the Military Barracks and other communities supplied by the plant will also experience disruptions.

GWL said the cleaning exercise was expected to be completed by Friday, November 13, after which water production would resume.

Supply to affected communities, however, will be restored gradually as the distribution system stabilises.

Management apologised for the inconvenience and appealed to affected customers for patience and understanding.