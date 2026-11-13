BusinessMajor 3

Dangote in talks to process 500,000 tonnes of cocoa in Ghana – Ato Forson

3 Min Read
3 Min Read
Aliko Dangote/CNG Truck/Bombardier Inc.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the Dangote Group is in discussions with Ghana over a proposed arrangement to process 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa locally, potentially positioning the country as a processing hub.

Dr Forson disclosed this in an interview on Thursday after presenting the 2027 Budget to Parliament, saying the company had approached Ghana with the proposal.

“Dangote has reached out to use Ghana as a hub to process cocoa locally,” he said.

He said negotiations were ongoing, with the terms of the proposed contract still under consideration.

“We are going through the terms, and they want to sign a contract,” he added.

More Read

Ato Forson/2027 Budget /Ghana-UK Investment Summit/new economy

Gov’t commits $1bn to boost local medicine production

Ato Forson says government will not borrow to fund New Economy Programme
Ghana targets 50% domestic cocoa processing amid global price decline
Ghana and Venezuela to sign MoUs in cocoa, oil and gas, aviation and education

The proposed deal comes as government seeks to raise local cocoa processing from its current levels to 50% of domestic production by 2028 and 100% by 2030.

Dr Forson said Ghana’s cocoa industry must move beyond exporting raw beans and create more value locally by attracting companies to process the commodity within the country.

“We are not saying don’t come and buy our cocoa beans, but if you are a company out there, come and buy our cocoa beans, but add value here in Ghana,” he said.

He said the new Cocoa Board Act before Parliament includes a mandatory local-processing requirement, while a legislative instrument will provide the timetable for achieving the targets.

“The LI that will back it will specify that by 2030, by 2030 move from 50 to 100 per cent,” he said.

Dr Forson also linked the cocoa-processing agenda to a wider plan to modernise agriculture and reduce Ghana’s reliance on imported food.

He said the country spends about US$3.5 billion annually on food imports, despite its capacity to expand local production.

“We spend about 3.5 billion United States dollars yearly to bring foodstuffs into our country. It cannot continue,” he said.

He identified palm oil, sugar, rice and poultry as products Ghana could produce in greater quantities, alongside increased production of maize, soybean and vegetables.

“All we need to do is modernise agriculture,” he added.

You Might Also Like

Gov’t commits $1bn to boost local medicine production

Ato Forson says government will not borrow to fund New Economy Programme

Ghana targets 50% domestic cocoa processing amid global price decline

Ghana and Venezuela to sign MoUs in cocoa, oil and gas, aviation and education

Share this Article
Previous Article GWL shuts down Owabi treatment plant after heavy rains
Next Article GAF spends GH¢113,800 on medical care for Baba Yara stampede victim

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

GAF spends GH¢113,800 on medical care for Baba Yara stampede victim
General Major 2
Aliko Dangote/CNG Truck/Bombardier Inc.
Dangote in talks to process 500,000 tonnes of cocoa in Ghana – Ato Forson
Business Major 3
GWL shuts down Owabi treatment plant after heavy rains
General Major 3
Mahama offers to mediate UTAG-GTEC dispute over university autonomy
General Major 4
Lost your password?