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Mahama offers to mediate UTAG-GTEC dispute over university autonomy

3 Min Read
3 Min Read

President John Mahama says government is prepared to facilitate discussions between the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to resolve disagreements over the regulation of tertiary institutions.

He said the discussions would seek to balance regulatory oversight with the autonomy and academic independence of universities.

Speaking during a meeting with UTAG at the Presidency, President Mahama acknowledged tensions between the association and GTEC, warning against regulatory overreach in the administration of universities.

“It’s a very fine balance between overreach and regulation. And so we must see where to draw the line so that we maintain the autonomy and academic independence of our tertiary institutions, but at the same time, have the regulator carry out its duties,” he said.

He said government was ready to support efforts to resolve the disagreements.

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“So we are ready to dialogue and engage to see how we can resolve the issues between you and the leadership of GTEC,” he added.

UTAG National President, Professor Vera Ogeh Fiador, said the association’s concerns centred on what it considers an erosion of university autonomy and an expansion of GTEC’s regulatory powers into the day-to-day administration of tertiary institutions.

She said UTAG supported quality assurance and regulation but insisted that the Commission must respect the authority of university governing councils and the independence of academic institutions.

“What we have seen over the period is a removal of university autonomy, the powers of councils, and overreach that results in the regulator getting into the affairs of the day-to-day management of the universities,” she said.

Professor Fiador said the association wanted a regulatory framework that would support universities to deliver on their academic responsibilities and contribute to national development.

“What we seek is a regulatory environment that is enabling and helps us to achieve national development in the best interests of all,” she added.

The disagreement between UTAG and GTEC has focused on the Commission’s regulatory approach and what the association describes as interference in university governance and administrative decisions. UTAG has also raised concerns about the exercise of GTEC’s powers and called for changes to the Commission’s leadership.

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