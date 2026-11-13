‘Landlord’ Nkrumah stands tall on new Ghana cedi notes

….As Central Bank drops ‘big six’ portraits, honours eight national icons

Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has been accorded a pre-eminent place on the country’s newly redesigned currency, with his portrait prominently featured on the GH¢200 banknote, the highest denomination in the Bank of Ghana’s newly unveiled Heritage Series.

The development marks a significant departure from the longstanding practice of featuring the collective portraits of Ghana’s independence leaders, popularly known as the “Big Six”, on the country’s banknotes.

Under the new arrangement, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has replaced the collective portraits with individual images of eight distinguished Ghanaians whose contributions to political independence, economic development, education, justice, culture, religion and international diplomacy have helped shape the country’s national identity.

The upgraded Heritage Series was officially unveiled by President John Dramani Mahama yesterday, Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Bank Square in Accra, with the redesigned banknotes scheduled to enter circulation on December 1, 2026.

The decision to feature Dr Nkrumah on the GH¢200 note, under the theme of Sovereignty, places Ghana’s founding President at the pinnacle of the new currency series, recognizing his leadership in the struggle for independence from British colonial rule in 1957, his subsequent campaign for African unity and self-determination, and his international stature.

His portrait appears on the front of the banknote, while the reverse depicts the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, his final resting place and a national monument commemorating his political achievements.

The note also incorporates the Adinkrahene symbol, regarded as the chief of all Adinkra symbols, representing authority, leadership, greatness and charisma.

The symbolism reinforces Nkrumah’s historical position as the leader who guided the Gold Coast to independence, became Ghana’s first Prime Minister and subsequently its first President.

His political philosophy of Pan-Africanism, industrialization and African self-reliance continues to influence discussions about Ghana’s economic development and the continent’s political and economic independence.

Although his presidency ended in a military coup in February 1966, Nkrumah remains one of the most prominent figures in Ghana’s political history.

The decision to place him on the country’s highest-denomination banknote is therefore likely to attract considerable public interest, particularly against the backdrop of longstanding political debates over the respective contributions of Ghana’s independence leaders.

For years, the portraits of the “Big Six” have been a familiar feature of Ghana’s currency, representing six prominent personalities associated with the struggle against British colonial rule.

They comprise Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Emmanuel Odarkwei Obetsebi-Lamptey, William Ofori Atta, Edward Akufo-Addo, Ebenezer Ako Adjei and Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah.

Their collective image has appeared on several denominations of Ghana’s banknotes since July 1, 2007, when the country redenominated its currency under the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

However, the Heritage Series introduces a fundamentally different approach by recognizing individual personalities and linking their contributions to specific national institutions, historical monuments and traditional symbols.

The redesign removes the collective “Big Six” portraits from the new notes, although existing banknotes featuring their images will continue to circulate as legal tender.

The new currency also moves away from some familiar images, including the Akosombo Dam and gold bars previously featured on the GH¢1 note, replacing them with personalities and landmarks associated with Ghana’s commercial history.

The eight denominations retain their existing monetary values but offer a broader representation of Ghana’s national heritage, including women whose contributions to the country’s development have not traditionally received prominent recognition on its currency.

President Mahama, who unveiled the banknotes, said the personalities, historical landmarks and cultural symbols incorporated into the new designs would help bring Ghana’s history closer to younger generations.

According to the President, the currency provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of distinguished Ghanaians while deepening public appreciation of the country’s cultural heritage and national identity.

Among the personalities honoured are Ghana’s first female judge, Justice Annie Jiagge; national flag designer Theodosia Salome Okoh; former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan; and celebrated composer Dr Ephraim Amu.

Others include pioneering market woman Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome, Cardinal Peter Porekuu Dery and educationist James Emmanuel Kwegyir-Aggrey.

Their selection reflects an attempt to tell a broader story of Ghana’s development, extending beyond political independence to acknowledge contributions to social progress, religious tolerance, women’s empowerment and international peace.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, described the Heritage Series as an upgraded generation of cedi banknotes designed to combine national identity with improved functionality, durability and security.

He explained that the redesigned notes incorporate advanced anti-counterfeiting features, more convenient dimensions and improved materials designed to withstand the rigours of everyday circulation.

The banknotes are produced using 100 per cent cotton-based paper, with reinforced features intended to reduce wear and extend their lifespan.

They also incorporate multicolour printing, raised tactile elements, watermarks, security threads and sophisticated optical features to make counterfeiting more difficult.

The higher denominations, particularly the GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes, feature additional security technologies, including advanced three-dimensional optical effects.

The redesigned notes are also smaller and more convenient to carry, particularly the GH¢200 denomination.

Dr Asiama emphasized that the introduction of the new currency would not invalidate existing banknotes.

“The Heritage Series will be introduced into circulation from December 1, 2026, and will circulate alongside the existing series, and the existing series will remain legal tender,” he declared.

He said the simultaneous circulation of the two series would give individuals, businesses, financial institutions and other economic operators sufficient time to familiarize themselves with the redesigned currency.

“The Bank of Ghana remains committed to a well-managed transition that supports continuity in payments and reinforces confidence in the cedi,” the Governor added.

The assurance means that members of the public will not be required to exchange their existing banknotes for the new designs immediately.

The new Heritage Series consists of eight denominations, each celebrating a distinct aspect of Ghana’s national development.

The GH¢1 note honours Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome, popularly known as “Auntie Oforiwa”, a pioneering market woman and textile trader who played an important role in financing Ghana’s independence struggle.

A prominent trader at Makola and Okaishie in Accra, she is remembered for encouraging market women to embrace formal banking at a time when many traders preferred keeping their earnings at home.

The reverse depicts Makola Market, one of Ghana’s most important commercial centres, alongside the Bese Saka Adinkra symbol, representing wealth, abundance, unity and prosperity.

The note recognises the contribution of indigenous market women to Ghana’s commercial and economic development.

The GH¢2 note celebrates religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence through the portrait of Cardinal Peter Porekuu Dery, a distinguished Ghanaian Catholic cleric.

The reverse features the historic Larabanga Mosque in the Savannah Region, widely regarded as Ghana’s oldest mosque.

The design incorporates the Nyame Dua symbol, which represents divine presence and protection in Ghanaian traditional belief.

By bringing together Christian, Islamic and indigenous spiritual traditions, the note highlights Ghana’s religious diversity and the importance of peaceful coexistence.

Educationist James Emmanuel Kwegyir-Aggrey, popularly known as J. E. K. Aggrey, appears on the GH¢5 note.

A leading advocate of education as an instrument of African advancement, Aggrey played an important role in the establishment of Achimota School.

The reverse depicts Achimota School, while the Adinkra symbol Nea Onnim No Sua A, Ohu emphasises the importance of learning and acquiring knowledge.

The note celebrates education, intellectual development and equal opportunities for boys and girls.

The GH¢10 note honours Justice Annie Jiagge, a pioneering Ghanaian jurist and women’s rights advocate.

She became Ghana’s first female judge and played an important role in advancing women’s rights nationally and internationally.

Justice Jiagge also contributed to the drafting of the United Nations Declaration on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

The reverse depicts the Supreme Court building in Accra, while the Epa Adinkra symbol, represented by handcuffs, signifies law, justice and accountability.

The design recognises the contribution of women to Ghana’s judiciary and the promotion of equality before the law.

The GH¢20 note celebrates the country’s artistic and cultural heritage through the portrait of renowned composer, musicologist and educationist Dr Ephraim Amu.

He is remembered for composing Yɛn Ara Asaase Ni, a patriotic song widely regarded as Ghana’s unofficial national anthem, originally composed in Ewe.

Amu was also instrumental in promoting indigenous African music and traditional Ghanaian dress during the colonial period.

The reverse features the National Theatre in Accra, accompanied by the Dono Adinkra symbol, which represents rhythm, praise, goodwill, and artistic expression.

The GH¢50 note honours Theodosia Salome Okoh, the woman who designed Ghana’s national flag ahead of independence in 1957.

Her design, incorporating red, gold, green and the black star, remains one of the country’s most recognizable symbols of sovereignty.

Beyond designing the national flag, she contributed significantly to the development of hockey in Ghana.

The reverse depicts Jubilee House, the seat of the Presidency, alongside the Fawohodie Adinkra symbol, representing freedom, independence and self-government.

The note links the creation of Ghana’s national identity with the institutions responsible for exercising its sovereign authority.

The GH¢100 note features Kofi Annan, the former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Annan, who served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1997 to 2006, became one of Ghana’s most internationally recognised diplomats.

He was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with the United Nations in 2001 for their contributions to international peace and co-operation.

The reverse depicts the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, which provides training in peacekeeping, conflict prevention and security management.

The note incorporates the Bi Nka Bi Adinkra symbol, representing peace, harmony and the rejection of conflict.

The highest denomination, the GH¢200 note, honours Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s founding President and one of Africa’s most influential independence leaders.

The reverse depicts the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, while the Adinkrahene symbol represents leadership, authority and greatness.

The note celebrates Ghana’s emergence from colonial rule and the continuing pursuit of political sovereignty and African self-determination.

One striking feature of the redesigned banknotes is the recognition accorded to women who played pioneering roles in Ghana’s development.

Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome, Justice Annie Jiagge and Theodosia Salome Okoh occupy prominent positions on the GH¢1, GH¢10 and GH¢50 notes, respectively.

Their inclusion represents a significant broadening of the historical personalities recognised on Ghana’s currency.

The three women made important contributions in different fields, including commerce, the independence struggle, law, women’s rights, national symbolism and sports development.

Their portraits also provide an opportunity for younger Ghanaians to learn about female pioneers whose achievements helped shape the country’s social, political and economic development.

The decision is particularly significant because Ghana’s banknotes have historically been dominated by male political figures, with comparatively limited recognition of women who have made equally important contributions to national development.

By placing these women alongside celebrated personalities such as Nkrumah, Kofi Annan and J. E. K. Aggrey, the central bank has introduced a more inclusive representation of Ghana’s history.

The Bank of Ghana has assured the public that the introduction of the Heritage Series will not require the immediate withdrawal of existing banknotes. Both the old and new notes will remain legal tender when the redesigned currency enters circulation on December 1, 2026.

The central bank says the gradual transition is intended to avoid disruptions to commercial activities, protect confidence in the national currency and allow businesses and individuals to become familiar with the new security features.

The introduction of the Heritage Series therefore represents more than a change in the physical appearance of Ghana’s currency.

It also marks a significant shift in how the country presents its history and national achievements through one of the most widely used symbols of statehood.

With Dr Kwame Nkrumah occupying the GH¢200 note and seven other distinguished personalities appearing on the remaining denominations, the Bank of Ghana has transformed the currency into a visual account of Ghana’s journey through commerce, religious tolerance, education, justice, culture, nationalism, international diplomacy and sovereignty.

For Nkrumah, whose leadership culminated in Ghana becoming the first sub-Saharan African colony to gain independence from European colonial rule in 1957, the new GH¢200 banknote provides another prominent national recognition of his place in the country’s history.

Six decades after his overthrow, the man whose name remains synonymous with Ghana’s independence struggle has once again been placed at the forefront of a major national symbol. And while the collective portraits of the “Big Six” disappear from the newly designed banknotes, Nkrumah, the “Landlord” of Ghana’s independence, now occupies the most prominent position on the country’s highest-denomination banknote.