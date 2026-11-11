Mahama to unveil new cedi notes tomorrow

….BoG promises enhanced security features

President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to officially launch a new generation of Ghana cedi banknotes, christened the Ghana Heritage Series, tomorrow, Thursday, November 12, 2026, as part of the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) efforts to modernise the country’s currency and strengthen protection against counterfeiting.

The launch, which will take place at Bank Square in Accra, will mark a significant milestone in Ghana’s currency management, with the introduction of upgraded banknotes designed to improve security, durability and efficiency while celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The new banknotes, which will be introduced under the theme “The Cedi, Our Future: Secure, Designed to Last”, are expected to incorporate advanced security features and contemporary designs reflecting Ghana’s national identity and aspirations for the future.

Ahead of the launch, the Governor, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, explained that the introduction of the Heritage Series formed part of the central bank’s broader efforts to modernize Ghana’s currency in response to changing economic conditions, technological advancements and emerging security threats.

According to him, the current core banknote designs have been in circulation for more than two decades, making periodic upgrades necessary to maintain public confidence in the national currency and ensure compliance with modern security standards.

The Governor indicated that improvements in banknote production technology had made it possible to introduce more sophisticated security features capable of making counterfeiting increasingly difficult.

The upgraded notes are also expected to be more durable, allowing them to withstand prolonged circulation and reducing the frequency with which worn-out or damaged banknotes must be withdrawn and replaced.

This, the central bank believes, will contribute to more efficient and cost-effective currency management while ensuring that the quality of banknotes in circulation is maintained.

Beyond their security and durability features, the Heritage Series will incorporate contemporary designs celebrating Ghana’s history, cultural identity and national heritage.

The Bank said the initiative reflected its commitment to maintaining a resilient, secure and efficient currency system capable of responding to the country’s evolving economic and technological needs.

Meanwhile, BoG has moved to allay possible public concerns about the introduction of the new currency, stressing that existing Ghana cedi banknotes will remain legal tender even after the Heritage Series is launched.

The central bank explained that the introduction of the upgraded notes would not invalidate the banknotes currently in circulation, as both the existing currency and the new series would circulate alongside each other.

Consequently, members of the public have been advised against rushing to banks or other financial institutions to exchange or withdraw their existing banknotes following Thursday’s launch.

The assurance is intended to prevent unnecessary anxiety, confusion and possible disruptions to financial transactions as the country prepares to welcome the upgraded currency.

The Bank emphasized that the introduction of the Heritage Series should not be interpreted as a withdrawal of the existing banknotes or a requirement for immediate replacement.

The central bank’s clarification is particularly important for traders, businesses, commercial banks and individuals who conduct daily transactions using physical cash.

It is also expected to help prevent misinformation and possible attempts by unscrupulous individuals to exploit the introduction of the new banknotes by misleading members of the public about the validity of existing currency.

As part of preparations for the introduction of the Heritage Series, the apex bank has also appealed to the public to adopt responsible practices in handling banknotes to preserve their quality and extend their lifespan.

The central bank expressed concern about practices such as crumpling, writing on, stapling and spraying banknotes, which contribute to their deterioration and increase the cost of currency replacement.

It particularly cautioned against the use of banknotes for decorative purposes, including the increasingly popular practice of arranging currency into money bouquets.

According to the Bank, such practices damage banknotes, shorten their useful lifespan and impose additional costs on the country’s currency management system.

The Bank, therefore, urged individuals, traders, businesses and financial institutions to handle the national currency with care and avoid activities that could compromise its physical condition.

It explained that proper handling of banknotes would help preserve their quality, reduce replacement costs and support the efficient management of currency in circulation.

The introduction of the Heritage Series comes as central banks around the world continue to invest in improved banknote technologies to combat counterfeiting, enhance durability and reduce the operational costs associated with printing and replacing currency.

For Ghana, the initiative represents another step towards strengthening the integrity of the cedi while ensuring that the national currency remains secure, functional and reflective of the country’s identity.

The Bank has encouraged Ghanaians to embrace the Heritage Series with pride and contribute towards protecting the integrity and value of the national currency.

Tomorrow’s ceremony, to be presided over by President Mahama, is expected to formally unveil the upgraded banknotes and provide further details about their features and introduction into circulation.