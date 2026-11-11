Ofosu-Ampofo’s withdrawal opens up NDC chairmanship race

Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has officially withdrawn from the party’s forthcoming national chairmanship contest, shifting attention to four prominent figures seeking to lead the governing party ahead of its national delegates’ congress scheduled for December 19, 2026.

His decision has altered the dynamics of the contest, narrowing the field of prospective candidates to former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dr Akwasi Opong-Fosu; former Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodioo, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye; incumbent National Vice Chairman, Chief Sofo Azourka Awudu; and former MP for Klottey Korle, Nii Armah Ashitey.

Dr Ofosu-Ampofo’s withdrawal comes despite considerable pressure from supporters across the country for him to seek a return to the position he lost to Johnson Asiedu Nketia four years ago.

Supporters from all 16 regions had reportedly purchased nomination forms. They paid the filing fees on his behalf, raising expectations that he would mount another challenge for the party’s top elected position.

However, following consultations and careful consideration, the former chairman decided against entering the race, citing his responsibilities in government and his desire to continue serving the NDC in other capacities.

In a statement announcing the decision, his team explained that he had chosen to put the party’s broader interests above his personal political ambitions.

“After careful consideration, Hon. Dr Ofosu-Ampofo has decided not to proceed with his participation in the NDC National Chairmanship race, a decision he has taken in the overriding interest of the party and his commitment to serving the party and the nation in other capacities,” the statement said.

The announcement effectively ends speculation about his possible return to the national chairmanship in the forthcoming election.

Dr Ofosu-Ampofo currently serves as Political Advisor to Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

According to the statement, President John Dramani Mahama has entrusted him with two important responsibilities that require his full attention and commitment.

His role at COCOBOD is particularly significant as the government pursues reforms to restructure Ghana’s cocoa industry and address sector challenges.

The statement indicated that Dr Ofosu-Ampofo remained committed to supporting the government’s agenda and ensuring the effective discharge of his responsibilities.

Despite withdrawing from the contest, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the NDC, pledging to make his 34 years of political and governance experience available to the party.

He also appealed to aspirants, delegates and supporters to maintain unity and mutual respect throughout the internal electoral process.

“The strength of the NDC lies in its collective experience, unity, institutional memory and shared commitment to its ideals,” the statement noted.

His withdrawal has brought renewed attention to the remaining personalities seeking to lead the party.

Among them is Dr Akwasi Opong-Fosu, a former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, who has formally filed his nomination to contest the national chairmanship.

In a statement announcing the filing, Dr Opong-Fosu disclosed that his campaign team, led by former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, had successfully submitted his nomination forms.

“Today, my team, led by Hon. Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, successfully filed my nomination forms to contest for the position of National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he announced.

He expressed appreciation to Mr Fuseini, the members of his campaign team, and his supporters for their continued confidence in his candidature.

Dr Opong-Fosu said his campaign would be anchored on what he described as the “3Vs” — Votes, Voice and Viability — with particular emphasis on grassroots participation, party unity and organisational strengthening.

“Our vision remains anchored on the 3Vs — Votes, Voice and Viability, with a commitment to grassroots inclusivity, party unity and organisational strengthening,” he stated.

He is campaigning under the slogan “Consolidating the Gains”, signalling his intention to strengthen the NDC’s organisational structures and build upon its political achievements.

His entry into the contest brings another experienced political figure into the race, given his background in government administration and party politics.

Another prominent personality associated with the contest is Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, the former MP for Odododiodioo and former Minister for Youth and Sports.

Mr Vanderpuye, who represented the Odododiodioo constituency for several years, is widely known within the NDC for his outspoken political activism and involvement in party affairs.

His experience in Parliament and government is expected to feature prominently in his appeal to delegates as the party prepares to elect its next national leadership.

Also in contention is Chief Sofo Azourka Awudu, popularly known as Chief Sofo Azorka, an incumbent National Vice Chairman of the NDC, whose political influence and longstanding involvement in grassroots mobilisation have made him a familiar figure within the party.

Chief Azorka’s position within the current national executive structure has given him considerable experience in the party’s internal administration and organisational activities.

His association with grassroots structures, particularly in northern Ghana, could become an important factor in the contest.

Former Klottey Korle MP, Nii Armah Ashitey, is another figure whose name has emerged in the chairmanship race.

Mr Ashitey, who previously served in Parliament and held ministerial responsibilities, brings experience in governance and party organisation to the contest.

The presence of these four personalities suggests that the race could develop into a contest between competing visions for the NDC’s future direction, organisational strength and political management.

The national chairmanship is one of the most influential positions within the party, with the occupant expected to provide political leadership, coordinate organisational activities and work with other national executives to strengthen the party’s electoral machinery.

The position is particularly important for a governing party seeking to consolidate its electoral gains, maintain internal cohesion and prepare for future political contests.

Dr Ofosu-Ampofo’s decision not to contest may also influence the calculations of delegates and party organisers who had anticipated his participation.

His supporters, particularly those who mobilised resources to purchase nomination forms on his behalf, will now have to decide which of the remaining aspirants to support.

Whether his withdrawal will result in a realignment of support among the contenders remains to be seen.

The former chairman’s decision comes as the NDC prepares to renew its national leadership structures following its return to government under President Mahama.

The party’s internal elections are expected to attract considerable attention due to their implications for party unity, relations between the party and the government, and preparations for future national elections.

Dr Ofosu-Ampofo previously led the NDC as National Chairman from 2018 until December 2022, when Johnson Asiedu Nketia defeated him during the party’s national delegates’ congress.

His tenure coincided with the party’s preparations for the 2020 general election and efforts to strengthen its organisational structures while in opposition.

Although he lost his re-election bid, he remained active in party affairs and subsequently assumed responsibilities under the Mahama administration.

His latest decision indicates that he intends to concentrate on those assignments rather than seek a return to the party’s highest elected leadership position.

The NDC’s nomination process was scheduled to close on Monday, November 9, 2026, ahead of the national executive elections.

With Dr Ofosu-Ampofo now out of contention, attention will turn to the remaining aspirants, their campaign messages and their ability to secure the support of delegates across the country’s 16 regions.

The contest is expected to feature debates over party unity, grassroots mobilisation, organisational reforms and the relationship between the NDC’s national leadership and the Mahama administration.

For now, Dr Ofosu-Ampofo’s withdrawal has removed one of the most experienced potential contenders from the race, leaving Dr Opong-Fosu, Mr Vanderpuye, Chief Azorka and Mr Ashitey to compete for the support of party delegates, subject to confirmation of their nominations.

Meanwhile, the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, is the only aspirant recorded as having submitted nomination forms for his position ahead of the national executive elections, raising the possibility that he will contest unopposed.

A notice issued by the party listing submitted nomination forms identifies Mr Kwetey as the sole aspirant for the General Secretary position.

Similarly, Joseph Yammin is the only aspirant listed for the National Organiser position, while Godwin Ako Gunn is the sole aspirant recorded for the National Communications Officer position.

The National Women’s Organiser position has attracted two aspirants, Abigail Elorm Mensah and Betty Nana Mensah.

The party, however, cautioned that the notice was intended solely for informational purposes and did not constitute confirmation of nominations or indicate the dates for balloting or the elections.

The submission records reflect the aspirants whose nomination forms were received when the notice was issued, as the NDC prepares to elect its national executives.

The final list of candidates will depend on the party’s nomination verification and confirmation processes.