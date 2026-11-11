Former Clerk to Parliament, K.E.K. Tachie dies at 80

…Speaker Bagbin commiserates with family

Ghana’s former Clerk to Parliament and former Ambassador to Malta and Libya, Kenneth Enos Kofi Tachie, popularly known as K.E.K. Tachie, has passed away at the age of 80, bringing to an end the life of a distinguished parliamentary administrator and diplomat who served the country in various capacities over several decades.

The death of the veteran public servant has brought sadness to Ghana’s parliamentary community, where he was known for his extensive experience in legislative administration, parliamentary procedures and institutional management.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has since visited the residence of the late Ambassador Tachie to commiserate with his widow and other members of the bereaved family.

During the condolence visit, the Speaker, who has been in Parliament since 1993 and worked with Mr Tachie, expressed his sympathy to the family over the loss of the former Clerk, who played an important role in the administration of Ghana’s legislature.

With the Speaker were the current Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, MPs and staff of Parliament.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Ambassador Tachie’s death have not been disclosed.

The late Ambassador Tachie was among the experienced parliamentary administrators who contributed to the development and management of Ghana’s legislative institutions, having served in various capacities before rising to the position of Clerk to Parliament.

His appointment as acting Clerk to Parliament was approved by the Parliamentary Service Board in November 2001, following the retirement of his predecessor, Rex Owusu-Ansah, on Sunday, November 4, 2001.

At the time of his appointment, Mr Tachie was 55 years old and had already accumulated considerable experience in parliamentary administration and legislative procedures.

The announcement of his appointment was made on the floor of Parliament by the then Speaker, Peter Ala Adjetey, who also paid tribute to Mr Owusu-Ansah for his invaluable services to the country.

The appointment marked an important milestone in Ambassador Tachie’s public service career, placing him at the administrative helm of one of Ghana’s most important democratic institutions.

As Clerk to Parliament, he occupied a position central to the effective functioning of the legislature, with responsibilities involving parliamentary procedures, legislative administration, institutional management and the provision of professional advice to the Speaker and Members of Parliament.

The Clerk’s office is also responsible for ensuring continuity in parliamentary operations, maintaining official records and supporting the legislative work of the House.

Ambassador Tachie’s experience in parliamentary administration dates back to the late 1960s, when he began building a career in the country’s legislative service.

He served as Clerk-at-the-Table of the National Assembly between 1969 and 1972, a position that exposed him to the practical workings of parliamentary proceedings, legislative documentation and procedural administration.

His early involvement in parliamentary affairs provided the foundation for a career that would eventually see him rise to the highest administrative position within Ghana’s Parliament.

Beyond his parliamentary responsibilities, Ambassador Tachie also served Ghana in the diplomatic service, representing the country as Ambassador to Malta and Libya.

His diplomatic appointments reflected the confidence reposed in him to advance Ghana’s foreign policy interests and maintain relations with other countries.

As an ambassador, his responsibilities included representing Ghana in diplomatic engagements, promoting bilateral cooperation and safeguarding the country’s interests abroad.

His service in both parliamentary administration and diplomacy placed him among public officials whose careers extended across important institutions of the Ghanaian state.

Ambassador Tachie had a strong educational background, having attended Achimota School between 1960 and 1966, where he obtained his Ordinary Level and Advanced Level certificates.

He subsequently proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon, where he pursued Political Science between 1966 and 1969, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

His academic training in political science provided an important foundation for his subsequent career in parliamentary administration and public service.

Determined to deepen his professional knowledge of legislative procedures and institutional management, he undertook specialized training in parliamentary practice outside Ghana.

Between February and May 1971, he participated in an attachment and training programme at the British Houses of Parliament, where he studied parliamentary procedures, rules and practices.

The programme provided him with exposure to the workings of the British parliamentary system, including legislative processes and the procedural responsibilities of parliamentary officials.

He later undertook an internship in administration and management at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome, Italy, between November 1977 and September 1978.

The programme broadened his knowledge of public administration and institutional management within an international organisation.

Ambassador Tachie also obtained a Certificate of Achievement after successfully completing a professional placement in public administration and legislative management.

His professional development further included training associated with the National Conference of State Legislatures in Denver, Colorado, in the United States, as well as Indiana University.

These international training opportunities contributed to his extensive knowledge of legislative administration and parliamentary management.

Throughout his career, Ambassador Tachie combined academic training with practical experience in the management of parliamentary institutions, making him one of the most experienced officials within Ghana’s legislative administration.

His appointment as acting Clerk to Parliament in 2001 represented the culmination of years of service and professional development in parliamentary affairs.

The position required a thorough understanding of parliamentary rules, constitutional procedures and the administrative structures necessary to support the work of legislators.

His subsequent transition into diplomacy demonstrated the breadth of his public service experience and his ability to serve Ghana beyond the legislative institution.

The condolence visit by Speaker Bagbin reflects the continuing relationship between Parliament and former senior officials who contributed to the institution’s administration and development.

Ambassador Tachie’s passing comes as Ghana’s Parliament continues to build upon the institutional foundations established by successive generations of parliamentary administrators.

His career, spanning legislative administration, professional training and diplomatic representation, forms part of the history of Ghana’s parliamentary and public service institutions.

He leaves behind a legacy of service to the country’s legislature and diplomatic establishment, having devoted a substantial part of his professional life to public administration.

Further details regarding his funeral and burial arrangements are expected to be communicated by the bereaved family.