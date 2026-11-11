Zanetor urges Parliament to consider national sex offenders register

Korle Klottey MP Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has urged Parliament and relevant state institutions to consider establishing a national sex offenders register as part of efforts to strengthen child protection and address sexual abuse against children.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, she called for urgent consideration of the proposal and improvements to existing child protection systems.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said Ghana’s commitment to protecting children must go beyond passing laws and ratifying international conventions to include practical measures that safeguard vulnerable members of society.

“Mr Speaker, the measure of our civilisation and decency is not found merely in the laws we pass or conventions we ratify. It is found in how we treat those who are most vulnerable and least able to defend themselves,” she said.

She criticised what she described as a pattern of public outrage following reports of child sexual abuse, with attention often fading without sustained action to tackle the problem.

“We cannot continue to express outrage whenever another child is violated, only to return to business as usual when the headlines fade. Our children should not have to be extraordinarily brave simply to be safe,” she told the House.

The MP said a national sex offenders register would promote accountability and reinforce the position that sexual abuse against children would not be tolerated.

She urged Parliament and the relevant state institutions to discuss the proposal and take steps to strengthen child protection mechanisms.

“Let us restore accountability, let us restore our moral compass and let us send an unequivocal message to the sexual abuse of children that the sexual abuse of children will not be tolerated nor excused in our society,” she added.