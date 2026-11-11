Volta rep on Council of State calls for unity, preservation of Anlo’s cultural heritage

…As he joins Mahama, Gonja Overlord for Hogbetsotso festival

The Volta Region’s representative on the Council of State, Dr Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has joined President John Dramani Mahama, traditional rulers, and other distinguished personalities to celebrate the 2026 Hogbetsotso Festival in Anloga, the Volta Region.

The colourful celebration, held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, brought together chiefs, queen mothers, political leaders, cultural enthusiasts and thousands of people from across Ghana to commemorate the history, traditions and cultural heritage of the Anlo people.

Hosted by Togbui Sri III, the Awomefia of Anlo and Overlord of the 36 States of Anlo, this year’s festival was celebrated under the theme, “Anlo, Our Heritage and Our Values: Striving to Build One Ghana for a Better Tomorrow”.

Among the prominent personalities who attended the grand durbar was the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, who graced the occasion as Special Guest of Honour.

His participation was particularly significant, with reports indicating that it marked the first time an Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom had attended the Hogbetsotso Festival.

The historic visit was seen as an important step towards strengthening cultural relations, national cohesion and mutual respect between the Anlo and Gonja traditional areas.

Dr Kwamigah-Atokple, who hails from the Volta Region, described his participation in the celebration as a special opportunity to reconnect with his roots, honour the traditions of his ancestors and reaffirm his commitment to the development and unity of the Anlo State.

In a message following the celebration, the Council of State member emphasized the importance of preserving cultural identity and maintaining strong connections with one’s ancestral home, regardless of personal achievements or public office.

“Alongside many illustrious sons and daughters of the land, I joined the people of Anlo to celebrate this year’s Hogbetsotso Festival, hosted by Togbui Sri III, the Awomefia of Anlo and Overlord of the 36 States,” he stated.

He stressed that cultural festivals such as Hogbetsotso provided opportunities for communities to reflect on their history, celebrate their shared identity and strengthen the bonds that unite them.

“We must never lose sight of where we come from. It is always a privilege to return to the land of one’s birth, pay homage to our tradition and reconnect with the history that defines us,” he said.

According to him, the festival represented more than an annual cultural gathering, serving as a reminder of the values, sacrifices and historical experiences that had shaped the Anlo people over generations.

Dr Kwamigah-Atokple also welcomed President Mahama’s participation, describing his presence as a demonstration of the importance the government attaches to Ghana’s cultural heritage and traditional institutions.

“H.E. President John Dramani Mahama’s presence highlights the national importance of the Hogbetsotso Festival and its place in Ghana’s cultural calendar,” he stated.

The Council of State member further expressed appreciation to the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom for honouring the invitation to participate in the celebration.

“Special thanks to our Guest of Honour, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, for gracing the occasion,” he said.

He observed that the participation of traditional rulers from different parts of Ghana reinforced the importance of cultural exchanges in promoting national unity and strengthening relationships among the country’s diverse ethnic communities.

Dr Kwamigah-Atokple expressed optimism that the unity demonstrated during the festival would continue to inspire cooperation among the people of Anlo and contribute to the development of the traditional area.

“May the unity of Anlo continue to grow as we work towards a future worthy of the history we celebrate,” he declared.

The celebration also attracted public attention after President Mahama made a gesture towards the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom.

Upon arriving at the durbar grounds, the President bowed and knelt to greet Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, in a moment that highlighted the respect accorded to traditional authority.

The gesture became one of the festival’s most memorable scenes, reflecting the relationship between political leadership and Ghana’s traditional institutions.

The Yagbonwura’s attendance followed an invitation extended by Togbui Sri III, also known as Togbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti III, as part of efforts to strengthen cultural ties between the Anlo and Gonja traditional areas.

The participation of the Gonja Overlord added a significant dimension to the celebration, demonstrating how traditional festivals could serve as platforms for fostering understanding and cooperation across ethnic and geographical boundaries.

The Hogbetsotso Festival is one of Ghana’s most prominent traditional celebrations, observed annually by the Anlo people, particularly those in the Volta Region.

The festival commemorates the historic migration of the Anlo-Ewe people from Notsie in present-day Togo, traditionally associated with their escape from the oppressive rule of King Agokoli.

The name Hogbetsotso is commonly associated with the exodus from Notsie and the journey that eventually led the Anlo people to settle in their present homeland.

Over the years, the festival has evolved into an important cultural event, attracting visitors, tourists, traditional authorities, government officials and members of the Anlo community living both in Ghana and abroad.

Beyond its historical significance, Hogbetsotso provides an opportunity for the people to assess their communities’ development, strengthen family ties, promote reconciliation, and mobilise resources for social and economic progress.

The annual celebration also serves as a platform for promoting the Ewe language, traditional music, drumming, dancing and other cultural expressions that form part of the identity of the Anlo people.

This year’s theme placed particular emphasis on the relationship between cultural heritage, traditional values, and national development, encouraging Ghanaians to draw inspiration from their diverse backgrounds to build a united country.

The presence of President Mahama, the Yagbonwura, Togbui Sri III, and other dignitaries underscored the festival’s growing national significance.

For Dr Kwamigah-Atokple, the occasion provided an opportunity to reaffirm his attachment to his ancestral home and to encourage the people to preserve the values that have sustained their communities for generations.

His message centred on the belief that respect for tradition, cultural identity and collective responsibility remained essential to building stronger communities and a more united Ghana.

As the 2026 celebration concluded, the Council of State member expressed hope that the spirit of unity and cultural pride demonstrated at Anloga would translate into sustained cooperation and development across the Anlo State and the wider Volta Region.