Volta Region to benefit from 2027 budget investments – Mahama

President John Mahama says the Volta Region will receive significant investments under the 2027 national budget, with allocations expected for agriculture, tourism, textiles, garments and hospitality.

He said the investments would support economic activities and create opportunities for businesses and residents across the region.

Speaking at the 2026 Hogbetsotso Festival in Anloga on Saturday, November 7, the President outlined plans to position the region as a hub for tourism, agriculture and industrial development.

“Next week, the Minister of Finance will present on my behalf the 2027 budget. In this presentation, we will outline our plan for what we call the new economy. This is a bold initiative that will seek to invest over nine billion dollars ($9b) in sectors of the economy between 2027 and 2030,” he said.

“Volta Region is set to benefit greatly under the new economy policy in the areas of textile, garment, commercial agriculture and hospitality and tourism,” he added.

As part of the government’s industrialisation plans, President Mahama said he had commissioned the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) to begin work on a light industrial area at Weta in the Ketu North Municipality.

He said 200 acres of land had been acquired for the project, which will be dedicated to the textile and garment industry.

The facility is expected to create about 3,000 jobs initially, with employment projected to increase to 10,000 when it becomes fully operational.