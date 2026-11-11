Julius Debrah pushes for stronger Ghana-China trade & investment partnerships

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed the Mahama government’s commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between Ghana and China, stressing the importance of strategic international partnerships in attracting investment, expanding trade opportunities and accelerating Ghana’s economic development.

Mr Debrah made the remarks after participating in the Ghana-China Business Summit and Exhibition 2026, being held at the Independence Square in Accra, yesterday under the theme, “Transforming Potential into Prosperity: Building the Ghana-China Development Bridge.”

The summit, which has brought together government representatives, investors, business executives and industry players from Ghana and China, is providing a platform for discussions on expanding bilateral trade, attracting foreign direct investment and exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Chief of Staff described the gathering as an important initiative aimed at deepening the longstanding relationship between Ghana and China, particularly in areas capable of generating employment, stimulating industrial growth and promoting sustainable national development.

According to him, Ghana stands to benefit significantly from stronger international partnerships, particularly when such collaborations are supported by a business-friendly environment that encourages investment, innovation and private sector participation.

“I remain convinced that stronger international partnerships, coupled with an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, are essential to unlocking economic opportunities, creating jobs and driving sustainable national development,” Mr Debrah stated.

He emphasized the importance of translating the opportunities presented by international economic cooperation into tangible benefits for businesses and ordinary Ghanaians.

The summit comes at a time when the government is seeking to strengthen Ghana’s position as an attractive investment destination while encouraging partnerships capable of supporting industrialization, job creation and economic transformation.

China remains one of Ghana’s major trading partners, with Chinese businesses involved in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, including construction, manufacturing, infrastructure development, mining and commerce.

The Ghana-China Business Summit and Exhibition is expected to provide opportunities for Ghanaian businesses to engage their Chinese counterparts, establish commercial relationships and explore potential investments in sectors critical to national development.

Beyond facilitating trade discussions, the gathering also offers participants an opportunity to examine ways of strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors to support economic growth.

Mr Debrah expressed optimism that the summit would produce meaningful business relationships and partnerships capable of contributing to Ghana’s long-term development aspirations.

“As the summit and exhibition continue through Saturday, I look forward to the meaningful engagements and partnerships that will emerge from this important gathering,” he said.

The Chief of Staff’s participation underscores the government’s interest in leveraging international economic partnerships to attract investment, strengthen domestic businesses and create sustainable employment opportunities.

The summit and exhibition are expected to continue through Saturday, with further engagements among government officials, investors and industry representatives aimed at translating discussions into practical business and investment opportunities.