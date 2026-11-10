Tripartite Committee sets minimum wage at GHC25.04 for 2027

The National Tripartite Committee has approved an increase in Ghana’s daily minimum wage to GHC25.04, effective January 1, 2027, with a further adjustment to GHC28.79 in 2028.

The new rates were agreed at a meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, as part of a two-year minimum wage arrangement covering the 2027 and 2028 periods.

The committee said the multi-year framework was intended to give workers, employers and government greater certainty in planning and budgeting, while safeguarding incomes and supporting industrial harmony.

Under the agreement, the rates may be reviewed if there are significant changes in inflation, exchange rates or economic growth.

The committee said it would reconvene in such circumstances to consider adjustments through consultations based on credible data and consensus.

It has urged all employers to comply with the new rate from January 1, 2027, particularly institutions and organisations whose current wage payments fall below the approved minimum.

“The Committee urges all employers to comply with the new NDMW effective January 1, 2027,” the statement said.

The NTC has also called on the government to exempt the National Daily Minimum Wage from taxation.