Korle Bu’s main 24-hour pharmacy to undergo eight-week renovation

The main 24-hour pharmacy at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is set for an eight-week renovation following its official handover to Allencasa Enterprise.

The hospital’s Director of General Services, Cynthia Gyakye, handed over the facility to the contractor ahead of work scheduled to commence this week.

The renovation will cover the replacement and improvement of key sections of the pharmacy, including reroofing, installation of shelves and refurbishment of offices.

Allencasa Enterprise’s Project Manager, Kwesi Bush, will supervise the execution of the project.

To coordinate the work, a liaison officer will be appointed to facilitate communication between the contractor and the Pharmacy Directorate.

The contractor has also been instructed to ensure that workers display their identification badges and are equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the project.

Management has further directed that drilling and other noisy activities be properly scheduled to limit inconvenience to clients and minimise disruption within the hospital environment.

The hospital said the renovation must be carried out in a manner that allows essential pharmaceutical services to continue.

The Pharmacy Directorate is expected to support the contractor with relevant information and monitor progress through regular updates.

The project is intended to address infrastructure needs at the facility, improve its functionality and provide better conditions for pharmacy staff and clients.