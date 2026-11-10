Pwamang petition closed as Chief Justice finds no prima facie case

A petition by investigative journalist Edward Adeti seeking the removal of Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang has been closed after the Chief Justice found no prima facie case to justify further investigation.

The Office of the President announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, November 10, signed by the Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

It said the Chief Justice had completed a preliminary inquiry into the allegations and determined that they did not satisfy the constitutional requirements for further proceedings.

The review was conducted under Article 146(3) of the 1992 Constitution, which sets out the preliminary process for petitions concerning the removal of superior court judges.

The statement said the absence of a prima facie case meant there was no basis for additional action on the complaint.

“The matter is accordingly considered closed,” the Office of the President stated.

Adeti filed the petition on October 26, 2026, through the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, at the Jubilee House, asking President John Dramani Mahama to initiate the removal process against Justice Pwamang.

The complaint arose from events surrounding a contempt case at the Bolgatanga High Court 2, which resulted in the conviction of the Divisional Chief of Baare, Naab Nyakora Mantii, and Richard Sunday Yinbil, Secretary to the Paramount Chief of Talensi, on March 10, 2023.

In his petition, Adeti raised questions about an alleged gift of a bull during a June 26, 2023 visit by a Judicial Council delegation, led by Justice Pwamang, to the palace of the Tongraan at Tongo.

He also cited the Supreme Court’s decision on July 7, 2026, when a panel chaired by Justice Pwamang quashed the contempt conviction.

The petition sought to have the allegations examined under Article 146, which provides for the removal of superior court judges on grounds including stated misbehaviour.

The Chief Justice’s determination means the petition will not proceed to the next stage of the constitutional removal process.