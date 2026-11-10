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GEPA engages DHL over logistics support for Ghanaian exporters

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The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has opened discussions with DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Express on possible partnerships to reduce logistics challenges confronting Ghanaian exporters.

The engagement, led by GEPA Chief Executive Officer Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, Esq., centred on shipping costs, international trade fair participation and the transportation of export orders to foreign markets.

The proposed collaboration is expected to improve access to logistics services for Ghanaian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to compete in international markets.

As part of the engagement, DHL accepted an invitation to participate in the Ghana Export and SME Fair (GEXPO) 2026, which will be held at Black Star Square from November 18 to 22.

The company is expected to use the event to deliver masterclasses and demonstrate its logistics services to businesses participating in the fair.

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GIPA, DHL explore logistics investment opportunities in Ghana

The discussions form part of GEPA’s efforts to build partnerships with logistics providers and address practical barriers affecting the ability of local businesses to export their products.

The collaboration is also expected to provide exporters with greater exposure to shipping solutions and services needed to access international markets.

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GIPA, DHL explore logistics investment opportunities in Ghana

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