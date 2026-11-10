President’s Office closes petition against Supreme Court Justice Pwamang

The petition filed by investigative journalist Edward Adeti against Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang will not proceed to further investigation after the Chief Justice determined that no prima facie case had been established.

The Office of the President announced the outcome on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, following the conclusion of the Chief Justice’s preliminary inquiry.

A statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, said the decision was reached under Article 146(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

The constitutional provision governs the preliminary consideration of petitions seeking the removal of superior court judges.

The statement said the Chief Justice found that the petition did not satisfy the requirements for initiating further proceedings.

It consequently declared the matter closed, with no additional action required.

The Office of the President also assured the public that the petition had been handled in accordance with the applicable constitutional procedures and principles of due process.