GeneralMajor 1

President’s Office closes petition against Supreme Court Justice Pwamang

1 Min Read
1 Min Read

The petition filed by investigative journalist Edward Adeti against Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang will not proceed to further investigation after the Chief Justice determined that no prima facie case had been established.

The Office of the President announced the outcome on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, following the conclusion of the Chief Justice’s preliminary inquiry.

A statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, said the decision was reached under Article 146(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

The constitutional provision governs the preliminary consideration of petitions seeking the removal of superior court judges.

The statement said the Chief Justice found that the petition did not satisfy the requirements for initiating further proceedings.

More Read

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Pwamang petition closed as Chief Justice finds no prima facie case

Mahama removes Brogya Genfi from Defence Ministry, leaves speculations

It consequently declared the matter closed, with no additional action required.

The Office of the President also assured the public that the petition had been handled in accordance with the applicable constitutional procedures and principles of due process.

You Might Also Like

Pwamang petition closed as Chief Justice finds no prima facie case

Mahama removes Brogya Genfi from Defence Ministry, leaves speculations

Share this Article
Previous Article Korle Bu’s main 24-hour pharmacy to undergo eight-week renovation
Next Article Cassiel Ato Forson/infrastructure/2025 Mid-Year Budget Statement Parliament to receive 2027 Budget at 6pm on November 12

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tripartite Committee sets minimum wage at GHC25.04 for 2027
General Major 1
Cassiel Ato Forson/infrastructure/2025 Mid-Year Budget Statement
Parliament to receive 2027 Budget at 6pm on November 12
General Major 3
President’s Office closes petition against Supreme Court Justice Pwamang
General Major 1
Korle Bu’s main 24-hour pharmacy to undergo eight-week renovation
Health Major 3
Lost your password?